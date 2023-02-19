Mercedes-AMG Plug-In Hybrid Supercar Rumored With Up to 831 HP

Is Mercedes really planning a brand-new supercar? That would be both a yes and a no, because the model in question is an evolution of the current GT. You see, the current Mercedes-AMG is already nine years old, and even if the Affalterbach brand has constantly upgraded it during this time, it has started to show its age.
As a result, they are now preparing the second generation, which will be more of a supercar than a grand tourer, as far as the range-topping model is concerned anyway. Probably named the Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance, it is expected with the same powertrain as the eponymous 4-Door Coupe.
The latter uses an electric motor, backed up by a 6.1 kWh battery pack, and the ubiquitous 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo. The combined 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW), and the staggering amount of torque, which is rated at 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm), allow the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in sub-3 seconds, and 124 mpg (200 kph) in less than 10 seconds. Should you be brave enough, then the digital speedometer will eventually indicate 196 mph (316 kph).
Nonetheless, since the GT S E Performance is smaller and therefore lighter than its four-door counterpart, it will also be quicker, assuming that it packs this drivetrain, which also mixes the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. If that’s correct, then it might deal with the sprint in some 2.5 seconds, and could be even faster flat-out. The car will feature ceramic brakes, upgraded chassis, improved aero, and some different colors and wheels in order to stand out from the lesser models.
Speaking of which, the base ‘43’ is rumored with a 2.0-liter four-pot, just like the SL 43. That would hardly be a surprise, considering that the new SL and the upcoming GT will use the same underpinnings. This move would keep it on the rather affordable size of the segment, but it would also grant it much hate from purists.
When it will finally break cover as a Porsche 911 rival, probably in a few months, the second generation Mercedes-AMG GT will probably look a lot like the one rendered by germanysfinest43. It is still instantly recognizable like something that came to life at Affalterbach, with similar overall proportions, and the same shape, with big shoulders, sporty front and rear bumpers, quad exhaust tips incorporated into the new diffuser, large wing at the rear, and slender LED lighting units. The Panamericana grille is still present, albeit with a different shape, and the car rides on a set of new wheels, with a bronze look that provides some contrast to the satin green color of the exterior.
The latter uses an electric motor, backed up by a 6.1 kWh battery pack, and the ubiquitous 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo. The combined 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW), and the staggering amount of torque, which is rated at 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm), allow the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in sub-3 seconds, and 124 mpg (200 kph) in less than 10 seconds. Should you be brave enough, then the digital speedometer will eventually indicate 196 mph (316 kph).
Nonetheless, since the GT S E Performance is smaller and therefore lighter than its four-door counterpart, it will also be quicker, assuming that it packs this drivetrain, which also mixes the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. If that’s correct, then it might deal with the sprint in some 2.5 seconds, and could be even faster flat-out. The car will feature ceramic brakes, upgraded chassis, improved aero, and some different colors and wheels in order to stand out from the lesser models.
Speaking of which, the base ‘43’ is rumored with a 2.0-liter four-pot, just like the SL 43. That would hardly be a surprise, considering that the new SL and the upcoming GT will use the same underpinnings. This move would keep it on the rather affordable size of the segment, but it would also grant it much hate from purists.
When it will finally break cover as a Porsche 911 rival, probably in a few months, the second generation Mercedes-AMG GT will probably look a lot like the one rendered by germanysfinest43. It is still instantly recognizable like something that came to life at Affalterbach, with similar overall proportions, and the same shape, with big shoulders, sporty front and rear bumpers, quad exhaust tips incorporated into the new diffuser, large wing at the rear, and slender LED lighting units. The Panamericana grille is still present, albeit with a different shape, and the car rides on a set of new wheels, with a bronze look that provides some contrast to the satin green color of the exterior.