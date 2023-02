This 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Feels Blue Because It Likely Doesn’t Have a V8

4MATIC

For starters, it has already been spied packing two additional seats. Pretty uncomfortable seats given the low roofline and tight legroom, but it does have rear seats . If you are into geekier things like I am, then you’re probably disappointed by the switch to the MSA platform as well.The Modular Sports Architecture isn’t compatible with the dual-clutch transaxle of the first generation, but rather a nine-speed automatic that joins the powerplant up front. Speaking of which, the dry-sump M178 twin-turbo V8 has been discontinued in favor of the wet-sump M177 lump.V8-engined GTs will come in three flavors, beginning with the 55+ and 63 4MATIC+. As implied, both feature all-wheel drive rather than the original’s rear-wheel-drive layout. There’s a case to be made for a plug-in V8 powertrain with 800-ish ponies on tap, although the plug-in stuff is certain to add a lot of unwanted weight.Although unconfirmed, the 53 4MATIC+ is expected with a straight-six engine. That’s not a bad thing in and of itself considering that SLs from the good ol’ days had straight-six engines, including the fabulous 300 SL gull-winged coupe and its roadster sibling. On the other hand, the sixer in question isn’t a true AMG engine because it’s not built according to’s “one man, one engine” principle.The biggest downer, however, is that a four-cylinder engine may be in the offing. The circular exhaust finishers of this blue-painted GT are shared with the SL 43, the only current-generation SL with four cylinders. It’s also the only current-generation SL to feature rear-wheel drive.Spied testing near the Arctic Circle, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT prototype likely packs the M139 four-cylinder mill of the SL 43 . A mild-hybrid turbo with a displacement of 2.0 liters, the M139 develops 375 horsepower (381 ps) at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of torque at 2,250 to 4,500 revolutions per minute.Mercedes-AMG promises 4.9 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and a top end of 275 kilometers per hour (171 miles per hour), which is pretty good even by modern sports car standards. On the other hand, the next-generation GT is a grand tourer. A grand tourer with four cylinders is – dare I say it – pointless.My biggest gripe with the GT 43, or whatever it will be called, is the way the M139 sounds. Although I daily a four-cylinder car myself, four cylinders in a Mercedes-AMG GT is something I’m not prepared to accept yet.