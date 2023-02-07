Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus 800 Is Late to the Christmas Party, Lights Up Our Hearts Anyway

Brabus is one of the most coveted tuners when it comes to the second-generation Mercedes G-Wagen, and they’re also responsible for bringing out the color within the pictured example, and making it look more muscular.
Dubbed the Brabus 800, it started life as a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and has a few upgrades inside and out that make it look worthy of sitting in front of a chic café in Monte Carlo. There’s also a Christmas-y vibe to it on the inside, but we’ll get to that part in a few moments, as first we have to tell you what is new on the outside.
First of all, the super 4x4 has a more muscular hood, with double nostrils. The grille was tweaked by the tuner, and sports their logo in the middle instead of the three-pointed star emblem, and further down, we can see that the bumper is also new, and has bigger intakes. The fender flares are more pronounced, and there is a pair of extra LED lights mounted above the front windscreen. The side steps are also fatter by the looks of it.
At the rear, the most notable upgrade, or actually downgrade in this case, is the missing spare wheel holder. The tailgate has a big black trim in the middle that reveals the tuner’s name. Sporting a design similar to the front one, the rear bumper is new as well. The black multi-spoke alloys were signed by Forgiato, judging by the center caps, and they’re bigger than the stock ones. Another novelty revolves around the exhaust system, as the pictured G 63 has six instead of four tailpipes, three on each side, mounted in front of the rear wheels. That satin red look wraps up the makeover on the outside.
Opening the door reveals even more red, with the lively hue being the dominating shade in the cabin too. The seats have a diamond pattern, and sport the tuner’s logo on the backrests, and something that’s normally reserved for vehicles in the luxury segment. You can tell what we are talking about, can’t you? Yep, that would be the starlight headliner, which gives it a very Christmas-y vibe, making it look like Santa’s sleigh, especially when combined with the OEM ambient lighting.
Thanks to the sports exhaust system, tuned ECU, and other work, the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 now develops 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW), hence the Brabus 800 name. From zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it is said to take a little over 3 seconds, which is much better than the stock one’s 4.5 seconds. Without anyone messing around with its internals, the Mercedes-AMG G 63’s engine yanks out 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.
