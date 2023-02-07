Rick Ross Was As Extra as You'd Imagine at the Grammys, Wearing a $1.5M Jacob & Co Watch

Wealth. Bling. Nice dresses. Even more wealth. This is what you expect from an award ceremony including the rich and famous. And the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony offered just that. Among the attendees, Rick Ross understood the assignment and was as extra as you might imagine, wearing a $1.5 million watch.
This year’s Grammy Awards included a tribute to hip-hop, which meant a lot of famous names in the industry attended. Including rapper Rick Ross, who as part of DJ Khaled's powerful performance of “God Did,” alongside Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Fridayy.
Since he had a big show coming, the rapper knew he had to dress to impress. Enter an expensive Jacob & Co timepiece.
A Jacob & Co watch is so much more than an accessory that tells you the time. The luxury timepieces are about status, fashion, and wealth. Bring one that comes with a name like the "Mystery Tourbillion," and you're good to go.
The case is invisibly set with baguette hexagonal diamonds. 119 white diamonds and one red ruby indicate the minute, with 119 more white diamonds and a red ruby showing the hour disk. The outer ring features even more white diamonds, 108 of them, and 12 Tsavorites for the hour markers.
It has a power reserve of 60 hours and a water resistance of 3 atmospheres (30 m/98 ft). The Mystery Tourbillon is complete with an alligator leather strap, with Ross going for a red one to match the red rubies (and the red carpet, I suppose).
Rick Ross debuted in 2006 with his first single, "Hustlin,'" quickly becoming one of the most popular musicians in the hip-hop industry. That comes hand in hand with a sizable fortune of $45 million net worth. How does he spend it? On luxury things like clothes, watches, bikes, and cars.
Staying ahead of the game and wearing a $1.5 million watch doesn’t sound so shocking after all of these, right?
What a $1.5 million timepiece is all about
The Extravagant Ways Rick Ross Spends His Eight-Figures Wealth
