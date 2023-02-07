autoevolution

Rick Ross Was As Extra as You'd Imagine at the Grammys, Wearing a $1.5M Jacob & Co Watch

Wealth. Bling. Nice dresses. Even more wealth. This is what you expect from an award ceremony including the rich and famous. And the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony offered just that. Among the attendees, Rick Ross understood the assignment and was as extra as you might imagine, wearing a $1.5 million watch.
This year’s Grammy Awards included a tribute to hip-hop, which meant a lot of famous names in the industry attended. Including rapper Rick Ross, who as part of DJ Khaled's powerful performance of “God Did,” alongside Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Fridayy.

Since he had a big show coming, the rapper knew he had to dress to impress. Enter an expensive Jacob & Co timepiece.

What a $1.5 million timepiece is all about


A Jacob & Co watch is so much more than an accessory that tells you the time. The luxury timepieces are about status, fashion, and wealth. Bring one that comes with a name like the "Mystery Tourbillion," and you're good to go.

Jacob & Co Mystery Tourbillon
The timepiece, with a starting price of $1.3 million, is handcrafted and is covered in diamonds. It has two back-to-back triple-axis tourbillons, and the movement shows the minutes with its first axis, making a full revolution in 60 seconds, with the second and third rotating in two minutes.

The case is invisibly set with baguette hexagonal diamonds. 119 white diamonds and one red ruby indicate the minute, with 119 more white diamonds and a red ruby showing the hour disk. The outer ring features even more white diamonds, 108 of them, and 12 Tsavorites for the hour markers.

It has a power reserve of 60 hours and a water resistance of 3 atmospheres (30 m/98 ft). The Mystery Tourbillon is complete with an alligator leather strap, with Ross going for a red one to match the red rubies (and the red carpet, I suppose).

The Extravagant Ways Rick Ross Spends His Eight-Figures Wealth


Rick Ross debuted in 2006 with his first single, "Hustlin,'" quickly becoming one of the most popular musicians in the hip-hop industry. That comes hand in hand with a sizable fortune of $45 million net worth. How does he spend it? On luxury things like clothes, watches, bikes, and cars.

Rick Ross' Mansion and Cars
He owns a mega mansion in Georgia, Atlanta, which spans over 235 acres of land, with 45,000 square feet (4,181 square meters) of living space, divided into 109 rooms. There, he also hosts his immense car collection of over 200 vehicles, both vintage and modern. As for his business ventures, Ross owns several Wingstop restaurant locations, a record label, Maybach Music Group, and a car show.

Staying ahead of the game and wearing a $1.5 million watch doesn’t sound so shocking after all of these, right?



