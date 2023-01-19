Rick Ross Doesn’t Take Sides, Shows Both a Mercury Monterey and a Chevy Impala

Just like any other industry, there are a lot of rivalries in the car business, too. Some of the most famous are between Ford and General Motors, Lamborghini and Ferrari, and BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
But car enthusiast Rick Ross doesn’t care about the competition between them, since he owns cars from all of them. And most recently, he shared a short video of two red vehicles, one from Ford, the other from General Motors.
A Mercury Monterey and a Chevrolet Impala graced the rapper’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 18, as he shared a look at both of them parked closely one next to the other in his driveway. And showed he doesn’t really take sides between car manufacturers. Because he has enough space for all of them.
The video tour begins with a good look at one of the red Impala, which is one of the many Impalas he has in his collection. The one parked in his driveway was one from the model’s third generation, which was available between 1961 and 1964. The model in question is a two-door hardtop, which seems to be from 1962. The red beauty is in impeccable condition, and it comes with a creamy white interior.
Right behind it, there was the Mercury Monterey, which seems to be a 1953 model, although, in a previous video, the rapper referred to it as 1958. This classic comes with a unique exterior, with white-hot flames at the front of the car, fading into a golden glow, all over a cheery light coral paint. It also bears a "Sincerely" decal on both sides. Rick Ross also revealed that he has a nickname for it, “Bootsy Collins."
Mercury has been discontinued at the end of 2010, but it was a division of the American automobile manufacturer Ford Motor Company. Which was one of the main competitors of General Motors, who owned the Chevrolet Impala.
Prior to that, he also gave a look at one of his modern cars, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with Mansory touches, which is one of the latest additions to his collection.
Just as mentioned, Rick Ross doesn’t care about rivalries, as he owns cars from all major automotive manufacturers. He has a lot of Chevrolet Impalas, but also a Mustang Shelby GT500 and a Shelby F-150 Super Snake, a Lamborghini Urus, a couple of Ferraris, among them an F8 Spider and 488 Pista, a BMW 7 Series, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
But, when you have a collection of over 200 models, it’s difficult to go with just one manufacturer. So, we can understand that Rick Ross would have some issues sticking to just one of them. But we'd think he'd be biased towards General Motors, given his love for Chevys.
Prior to that, he also gave a look at one of his modern cars, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with Mansory touches, which is one of the latest additions to his collection.
