Rick Ross’ Birthday Weekend Included Showing Off His Bikes and a Ride in a 1957 Bel Air

Over the weekend, rapper and car aficionado Rick Ross celebrated his 47th birthday. The celebration included a short display of some of his bikes and a ride in a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. Of course, no Teslas were involved.
A few days ago, Rick Ross made headlines with his funny take on electric cars, especially Teslas. The rapper, who is a big fan of everything on wheels, isn’t sold on EVs because of the government.
But something he is truly sold on is any type of vintage car and also bikes. While the rapper usually flaunts his car collection, which includes over 200 examples, he doesn’t always do the same for his bike collection. But fear not, because he has quite a lot of them.
Since over the weekend, he celebrated his 47th birthday, he decided it was a good opportunity to live it up. In one of the pictures he posted, he showed up on a motorbike with a sidecar. The model in question is a black BMW R75/6, which he said was great for “date night.”
Later, he had several more bikes out in his driveway, adding that, "For those that don't know, I love dirt bikes. Old school, new, classic." Among them were a few Bultaco bikes, which he called "legendary," parked in front of his red garage filled with vintage cars. The rapper also reportedly has a $1 million custom motorcycle, but it does not make an appearance in his latest videos.
And speaking of vintage cars, later that night he got to ride in one. Not one in his ownership, but a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air he gifted to his car guy, 57Freddy, last summer.
In a video of himself having the time of his life in the vintage convertible, he revealed that they were taking over the Miami streets in the ride called "El Chapo 57." With a white exterior and black and red upholstery on board, the old-school convertible comes with a painting on its trunk lid.
The Bel Air is part of the model's second generation, available between 1955 and 1957. While it's unclear which power mill lies under the hood of this convertible, the 1957 model year also included a new engine, the 283 cu in (4.6-liter) V8.
The same weekend, he also posted a short video of himself talking about electric cars from inside his Rolls-Royce Cullinan upgraded by Mansory. The modified SUV is the latest addition to his collection, with more collaborations to come. It features a black exterior with a black interior, a Starlight Headliner, and orange accents.
But cruising in a 1957 Chevy Bel Air couldn’t be more on-brand for Rick Ross, especially on his birthday weekend.
