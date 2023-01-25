Rick Ross Explains Why He’s Never Driven a Tesla and It’s Because of the Government

It’s always interesting to hear debates on EVs and gasoline because there are a lot of opinions about them out there. But Rick Ross has quite a particular one on why he’s never driven a Tesla. And it has to do with the government.
If you’ve never heard about Rick Ross, the rapper, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, you must know he is a huge car fan and collector. He owns more than 200 cars and last year, he even introduced his first car show, with a new edition to follow in 2023, as well.
But among his cars, the rapper has never flaunted an EV or even a hybrid. Most of his cars are on gasoline and a big part of his collection is comprised of vintage and classic cars.
In a new short clip shared on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 24, the rapper addresses why he’s never driven a Tesla before. He started to say that he "won't have a smart car," but then he corrected himself, adding, "I'm not going to say I'm not going to have a smart car, but I've never ridden in a Tesla."
He explained that the reason is that "I've always had in the back of my mind that the government can tap into the brain of the car." He continued that they could hack into the computer and find where he is as the "smart car" would let them know. It does sound like a conspiracy theory, doesn't it? Wait until Rick Ross hears about cell phones, though.
In a different video, he continued that the cars have full self-driving capabilities to take you wherever the government would want them to.
Following the same train of thought, he didn't miss an opportunity to promote his Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, saying that "you get picked up by an Uber robot, you give instructions to take you to the Promise Land," which is the name of his mansion in Georgia, Atlanta, which he uses for the car show.
The 46-year-old rapper and businessman may not own an electric car yet, but he does have a few modern cars that do come with navigation on them, like his Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or Cadillac Escalade.
The rapper said last year’s first edition of the car show was a success, which is why he’ll continue this year, too. Since the event takes place at his own mansion, he will have his most prized cars on display. But his cars won’t be the only ones there, as other celebrities will bring their own custom vehicles, including fellow artists like Lil Baby, DJ Khaled, and more.
Since the rapper will celebrate his 47th birthday on January 28, he might be adding another car to his collection in the upcoming days. But one thing we know for sure: he won’t buy a Tesla for himself any time soon.
But among his cars, the rapper has never flaunted an EV or even a hybrid. Most of his cars are on gasoline and a big part of his collection is comprised of vintage and classic cars.
In a new short clip shared on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 24, the rapper addresses why he’s never driven a Tesla before. He started to say that he "won't have a smart car," but then he corrected himself, adding, "I'm not going to say I'm not going to have a smart car, but I've never ridden in a Tesla."
He explained that the reason is that "I've always had in the back of my mind that the government can tap into the brain of the car." He continued that they could hack into the computer and find where he is as the "smart car" would let them know. It does sound like a conspiracy theory, doesn't it? Wait until Rick Ross hears about cell phones, though.
In a different video, he continued that the cars have full self-driving capabilities to take you wherever the government would want them to.
Following the same train of thought, he didn't miss an opportunity to promote his Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, saying that "you get picked up by an Uber robot, you give instructions to take you to the Promise Land," which is the name of his mansion in Georgia, Atlanta, which he uses for the car show.
The 46-year-old rapper and businessman may not own an electric car yet, but he does have a few modern cars that do come with navigation on them, like his Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or Cadillac Escalade.
The rapper said last year’s first edition of the car show was a success, which is why he’ll continue this year, too. Since the event takes place at his own mansion, he will have his most prized cars on display. But his cars won’t be the only ones there, as other celebrities will bring their own custom vehicles, including fellow artists like Lil Baby, DJ Khaled, and more.
Since the rapper will celebrate his 47th birthday on January 28, he might be adding another car to his collection in the upcoming days. But one thing we know for sure: he won’t buy a Tesla for himself any time soon.