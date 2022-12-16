Rick Ross Hints at the "Toys" We'll See at His Car Show, Heavily Modified Ford Among Them

Rick Ross has just given a glimpse of the type of cars we’ll see at his car show next year and one of them is an insane build – a six-door Ford F-250 Super Duty.
Rick Ross’ car collection seems to include it all. He has a vast number of vintage and classic cars, but he is not neglecting modern vehicles, either. And, with over 200 models in his ownership, you’d expect him to have some variety. And that he does have.
On Thursday, December 15, he hopped on social media to give a good look at what to expect from the second edition of the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show next year: a heavily modified custom truck, which is a six-door Ford F-250 Super Duty. He shared several videos touring the heavily modified "show truck," which fits his collection perfectly.
Based on the badging on the back, the pickup truck is the work of Bowtie South "BTS" Customs, which worked with East Coast Garage Florida on the massive build. According to the latter, the Ford F-250 Super Duty has only around 10,000 miles (16,093 km) on the clock and is powered by a 6.0-liter engine. Forged_Albert seems to have been in charge of the gigantic aftermarket wheels. The custom pickup truck comes with a red exterior and a black cabin with red accents.
The Ford F-250 Super Duty has been lifted significantly and stretched so it could include six doors, with three rows of seats, and fitted with bigger fender flares, among other changes. One thing that it does not have is an elevator to take you all the way up into the cabin.
However, this heavily modified truck isn't the first massive car in his collection. In fact, this year, Rick Ross also splashed on a monster truck based on a Chevrolet El Camino. So, the two will get along perfectly in his collection.
