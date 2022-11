Rick Ross Chose His Rolls-Royce Dawn For a Night Out This Past Weekend

Rapper Rick Ross has just had a night out over the weekend, and it included a lot of pictures, singing, and a powerful, luxurious car: his sleek, dark blue Rolls-Royce Dawn.The rapper might have a lot of vintage cars in his collection , with a preference for 1950s Chevrolet Bel Air, but, whenever he’s out and about, he opts for the utmost luxury: Rolls-Royce.The rapper owns a Cullinan, a Phantom, and a Dawn, and they seem to be his go-to rides. This time, he arrived at the E11EVEN, a prestigious nightclub in Miami, Florida, in his Dawn.The rapper really loves everything on wheels , be they cars, bikes, or monster trucks. But there's nothing that exudes more power and status than a Rolls-Royce and he previously shared that they make him feel like a "boss."The Dawn is not only luxurious, which is a big perk for Ross, but also powerful. Serving as the only current convertible available in the Rolls-Royce lineup, it comes with a 6.6-liter V12 engine which sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.Although it’s designed for comfort and luxury, based on its figures, the convertible can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).Ross’ Dawn comes with a two-tone silver and dark blue exterior that seems to be the Iguazu Blue shade, over a black and red interior. And it’s just what Ross needs whenever he has a night out at a prestigious nightclub.