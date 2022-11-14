Rick Ross Chose His Rolls-Royce Dawn For a Night Out This Past Weekend

Rick Ross is notorious for his extensive car collection and love for classics. But things change when he goes out. For his latest outing at a Miami nightclub, Ross arrived in a sleek Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Rapper Rick Ross has just had a night out over the weekend, and it included a lot of pictures, singing, and a powerful, luxurious car: his sleek, dark blue Rolls-Royce Dawn.
The rapper might have a lot of vintage cars in his collection, with a preference for 1950s Chevrolet Bel Air, but, whenever he’s out and about, he opts for the utmost luxury: Rolls-Royce.
The rapper owns a Cullinan, a Phantom, and a Dawn, and they seem to be his go-to rides. This time, he arrived at the E11EVEN, a prestigious nightclub in Miami, Florida, in his Dawn.
The rapper really loves everything on wheels, be they cars, bikes, or monster trucks. But there's nothing that exudes more power and status than a Rolls-Royce and he previously shared that they make him feel like a "boss."
The Dawn is not only luxurious, which is a big perk for Ross, but also powerful. Serving as the only current convertible available in the Rolls-Royce lineup, it comes with a 6.6-liter V12 engine which sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Although it’s designed for comfort and luxury, based on its figures, the convertible can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Ross’ Dawn comes with a two-tone silver and dark blue exterior that seems to be the Iguazu Blue shade, over a black and red interior. And it’s just what Ross needs whenever he has a night out at a prestigious nightclub.
The rapper might have a lot of vintage cars in his collection, with a preference for 1950s Chevrolet Bel Air, but, whenever he’s out and about, he opts for the utmost luxury: Rolls-Royce.
The rapper owns a Cullinan, a Phantom, and a Dawn, and they seem to be his go-to rides. This time, he arrived at the E11EVEN, a prestigious nightclub in Miami, Florida, in his Dawn.
The rapper really loves everything on wheels, be they cars, bikes, or monster trucks. But there's nothing that exudes more power and status than a Rolls-Royce and he previously shared that they make him feel like a "boss."
The Dawn is not only luxurious, which is a big perk for Ross, but also powerful. Serving as the only current convertible available in the Rolls-Royce lineup, it comes with a 6.6-liter V12 engine which sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Although it’s designed for comfort and luxury, based on its figures, the convertible can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Ross’ Dawn comes with a two-tone silver and dark blue exterior that seems to be the Iguazu Blue shade, over a black and red interior. And it’s just what Ross needs whenever he has a night out at a prestigious nightclub.