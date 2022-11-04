Rick Ross Really Loves Everything on Wheels, Shows Interest in "Supervan" Renderings

Except for the Ford Transit Supervans, brands don't really build supervans. But if they did, rapper and car collector Rick Ross would probably buy one, as he’s recently shown some interest in some vintage supervan renderings.
Rick Ross is a man of many talents and hobbies. In his resume, you will find that Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is a rapper, businessman, author, and record label executive, among others. Because he truly took his first single, "Hustlin'," seriously. And some of his hobbies include flaunting his wealth online, sharing his wisdom, and collecting cars.
The rapper, who has a net worth estimated at $45 million as of 2022, has close to 200 cars in his collection and he recently announced that he's building a car museum because he's planning on "getting another hundred" soon. It's difficult to put just one label on his collection because he likes all types of cars, be they vintage, classic, modern, or exotic. And he's proving that once more as he shared a couple of renderings of some "supervans."
The ones shared are created by Nautilus (@syncronautilus on social media), who decided to reimagine iconic 80s supercars as vans. Ross shared a look at a Lamborghini Countach turned into the "Vanborghini Count3ch," according to its designer, and a Ferrari F40, or the "T3rrari F40." Next to the post, Ross wrote on his official car show account, "These 80s model supervans are something different," asking his followers which one is their favorite.
Nautilus also created other renditions for the James Bond Lotus Esprit S1, the famous DMC DeLorean from Back to the Future, and the Audi Quattro S1 Pikes Peak.
This isn't the first time Rick Ross shared his opinion on car concepts, though. Not long ago, as Dodge revealed the Charger Daytona SRT EV concept, he called it a "work of art." And these "supervans" are surely taking it one step further.
The rapper, who has a net worth estimated at $45 million as of 2022, has close to 200 cars in his collection and he recently announced that he's building a car museum because he's planning on "getting another hundred" soon. It's difficult to put just one label on his collection because he likes all types of cars, be they vintage, classic, modern, or exotic. And he's proving that once more as he shared a couple of renderings of some "supervans."
The ones shared are created by Nautilus (@syncronautilus on social media), who decided to reimagine iconic 80s supercars as vans. Ross shared a look at a Lamborghini Countach turned into the "Vanborghini Count3ch," according to its designer, and a Ferrari F40, or the "T3rrari F40." Next to the post, Ross wrote on his official car show account, "These 80s model supervans are something different," asking his followers which one is their favorite.
Nautilus also created other renditions for the James Bond Lotus Esprit S1, the famous DMC DeLorean from Back to the Future, and the Audi Quattro S1 Pikes Peak.
This isn't the first time Rick Ross shared his opinion on car concepts, though. Not long ago, as Dodge revealed the Charger Daytona SRT EV concept, he called it a "work of art." And these "supervans" are surely taking it one step further.