Rick Ross Is "Ready" for His New Mansory's Tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rapper and car collector Rick Ross has just announced he's "ready" for yet another model to join his extended fleet: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan tuned by Mansory.
It’s almost impossible to keep track of all of Rick Ross’ vehicles since the rapper has admitted he has close to 200 models. In his many garages, you can find modern, vintage, or classic cars, with a preference for Chevrolet Bel Airs.
But whenever he’s out and dressed to impress, Rick Ross usually goes for modern luxury cars, which often mean Rolls-Royces. And it looks like he can never have enough of those because he has just added a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan tuned by Mansory, as he announced via Instagram Stories on Monday, November 14.
The rapper and car enthusiast already owns a Cullinan he bought in 2020, but it’s unclear whether he modded his model or purchased another one. Given the fact that he worded it that he’s “ready for my new Mansory Cullinan,” makes us think that he did, in fact, buy a second one.
The one in question seems to resemble another piece by Mansory called “Midnight Blue.” The tuning company previously created a similar Cullinan that comes with a dark blue exterior and chrome delete. Meanwhile, Rick Ross’s new addition has a black paintjob and it does maintain its chrome details, plus silver wheels.
The luxury SUV includes a widebody kit, but not as aggressive as the tuning company usually uses for its builds. It also features a redesigned front bumper, extra LED lights, bigger fender flares, and new side skirts. In the back, you can find a new rear bumper with exposed carbon fiber, and quad exhaust pipes, among other changes. He hasn't given a look at the interior of the new Cullinan just yet.
Besides the Cullinan, Ross also owns a Phantom and a Dawn. The announcement about the new addition comes just days after he took out his Rolls-Royce Dawn over the weekend. But he always has space to fit more Rolls-Royces.
Despite the fact that Ross owns a huge car collection, he’s never one to overly customize his cars, keeping them as simple and elegant as possible. And this Rolls-Royce Cullinan is proof.
