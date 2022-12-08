Rick Ross Visited the Mansory Dubai Showroom and Was Like a Kid in a Candy Store

Rick Ross is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he didn’t miss an opportunity to check out Mansory’s showroom. And he was as excited as a kid in a candy store.
Rapper Rick Ross may own over 200 cars, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want more. He was just visiting Dubai, UAE, when he decided to check out Mansory’s showroom. And he couldn’t contain his excitement.
Ross seemingly got an exclusive tour from the owner of the tuning house, Kourosh Mansory, and he couldn't stop raving about it online. He shared several pictures of the two of them checking out different cars, talking, or proudly posing next to them.
He wrote in the caption: "Mansory owner Kourosh Mansory and myself in DUBAI talking what we love most which is cars and I have never seen a showroom like Mansory!"
The rapper and car enthusiast also revealed, "I have 4 Rolls Royces being customized by @mansory that’ll be ready early 2023 like nothing you’ve ever seen!" Ross recently disclosed he'll welcome a Mansory-tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan but didn't share what the others were.
He continued, "Have you ever seen a Mansory Kit on a Ferrari? On a Maybach? G-Wagen? This year you will." It’s unclear whether he got those, too, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise.
In one of the videos, Ross also checked out a Ferrari Monza SP1, saying, "this is the one-seater Ferrari. Have you ever seen a one-seater? You have to leave your girl at home, or have her sit in your lap, baby." We're pretty sure that would not be legal or safe, so probably the first option is better. Rick Ross does own a few Ferraris, including a 458 Pista and an F8 Spider.
During the tour, he couldn't stop raving about his "brother" Kourosh and how he is an "artist" and the "number one when it comes to automobiles." But despite hanging out with the owner, he did have some trouble pronouncing "Mansory" right, calling it "Masonry." Well, it happens to the best of us, doesn't it?
Ross seemingly got an exclusive tour from the owner of the tuning house, Kourosh Mansory, and he couldn't stop raving about it online. He shared several pictures of the two of them checking out different cars, talking, or proudly posing next to them.
He wrote in the caption: "Mansory owner Kourosh Mansory and myself in DUBAI talking what we love most which is cars and I have never seen a showroom like Mansory!"
The rapper and car enthusiast also revealed, "I have 4 Rolls Royces being customized by @mansory that’ll be ready early 2023 like nothing you’ve ever seen!" Ross recently disclosed he'll welcome a Mansory-tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan but didn't share what the others were.
He continued, "Have you ever seen a Mansory Kit on a Ferrari? On a Maybach? G-Wagen? This year you will." It’s unclear whether he got those, too, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise.
In one of the videos, Ross also checked out a Ferrari Monza SP1, saying, "this is the one-seater Ferrari. Have you ever seen a one-seater? You have to leave your girl at home, or have her sit in your lap, baby." We're pretty sure that would not be legal or safe, so probably the first option is better. Rick Ross does own a few Ferraris, including a 458 Pista and an F8 Spider.
During the tour, he couldn't stop raving about his "brother" Kourosh and how he is an "artist" and the "number one when it comes to automobiles." But despite hanging out with the owner, he did have some trouble pronouncing "Mansory" right, calling it "Masonry." Well, it happens to the best of us, doesn't it?