Rick Ross' Latest Extravagance: Turning an Airplane Engine Into a Luxury Brunch Table

Rick Ross is known for always being extra and over the top. But he took it one step further with his new furniture piece – a luxury brunch table with a 757 airplane engine.
Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, just showed that everything he does is extra and he loves living his best life. With a name like "Rich Forever" on social media, his entire feed doesn't disappoint, and when he wants something, he gets it.
Now the rapper has just flaunted his latest extravagance: he purchased a Boeing 757 engine which he turned into a luxury brunch table for his 109-room mansion in Georgia.
In a short video shared on Instagram, the Miami rapper and record executive showed off a custom-made table that was created from a 757 airplane engine, which still works.
“I just had my table delivered, been waiting on this a long time. Guess what I did?” Ross started in the video. “This is my amazing brunch area. I bought a motor from a 757 airliner. That’s right. An airplane. A 757 airliner. Had the blades polished, had the lights inserted. I can change the lights any color I want to. Had the tabletop, the top glass cut. This is custom. This is a Ricky Rozay customization," he continued saying that, "this brunch area is just for enjoying the finest spirits.” At the end of the clip, he said, “DM me if you wanna know how much I spent on this." We're guessing it's quite a lot.
Of course, the rapper didn't use the entire 757 engine, since that would be too big for a table and would reach higher than his sparkly chandelier. And it looks like he used the fan of the turbofan engine to create his exclusive luxury brunch table.
The 757 airplane comes with two engine options, a Pratt & Whitney PW2000 and a Rolls-Royce RB211. It's unclear which one he used for his luxury table but hopefully, it is from the Rolls-Royce version to match his Cullinan, Dawn, and Phantom.
Celebrities jumped in the comments to congratulate him, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson noting, “Love this brotha. I had a “GSD” table made for my office (get sh*t done).”
This isn’t the first piece of furniture he owns that’s over the top. The rapper, who has a net worth of around $45 million, previously splurged on a huge fish tank and ordered a custom TV with a Chevrolet Bel Air front end. So, the new brunch table with a 757 airplane engine fits right in.
Besides his work as a rapper, Ross is also a record label executive, businessman, and author. This year, he started the first edition of his first-ever car show, the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, which will return next year with a new edition. And since he held the first one at his mansion, possibly lucky fans will be able to check out this table next year.
Now the rapper has just flaunted his latest extravagance: he purchased a Boeing 757 engine which he turned into a luxury brunch table for his 109-room mansion in Georgia.
In a short video shared on Instagram, the Miami rapper and record executive showed off a custom-made table that was created from a 757 airplane engine, which still works.
“I just had my table delivered, been waiting on this a long time. Guess what I did?” Ross started in the video. “This is my amazing brunch area. I bought a motor from a 757 airliner. That’s right. An airplane. A 757 airliner. Had the blades polished, had the lights inserted. I can change the lights any color I want to. Had the tabletop, the top glass cut. This is custom. This is a Ricky Rozay customization," he continued saying that, "this brunch area is just for enjoying the finest spirits.” At the end of the clip, he said, “DM me if you wanna know how much I spent on this." We're guessing it's quite a lot.
Of course, the rapper didn't use the entire 757 engine, since that would be too big for a table and would reach higher than his sparkly chandelier. And it looks like he used the fan of the turbofan engine to create his exclusive luxury brunch table.
The 757 airplane comes with two engine options, a Pratt & Whitney PW2000 and a Rolls-Royce RB211. It's unclear which one he used for his luxury table but hopefully, it is from the Rolls-Royce version to match his Cullinan, Dawn, and Phantom.
Celebrities jumped in the comments to congratulate him, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson noting, “Love this brotha. I had a “GSD” table made for my office (get sh*t done).”
This isn’t the first piece of furniture he owns that’s over the top. The rapper, who has a net worth of around $45 million, previously splurged on a huge fish tank and ordered a custom TV with a Chevrolet Bel Air front end. So, the new brunch table with a 757 airplane engine fits right in.
Besides his work as a rapper, Ross is also a record label executive, businessman, and author. This year, he started the first edition of his first-ever car show, the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, which will return next year with a new edition. And since he held the first one at his mansion, possibly lucky fans will be able to check out this table next year.