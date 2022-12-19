Delta4x4 Tesla Model Y Off-Road Build Proves Its Mettle in the Snow

Germany-based tuning company Delta4x4 premiered off-road goodies for the Tesla Model Y a few days ago. Their off-road build has been recently put to the test in sub-zero conditions off the beaten path, where the electric SUV didn’t break a sweat thanks to all-terrain rubber boots.
More specifically, Delta4x4 used CrossContact ATR 265/45 R20 tires from Continental. Designed for additional off-road traction and grip, increased wet traction, improved braking on slippery roads, good overall durability, and as little noise as possible from this kind of tire. Developed specifically for crossovers, utilities, and light pickup trucks, the CrossContact ATR tires are joined by a 35-millimeter (1.4-inch) lift kit.
Delta4x4 Klassik B wheels in matte black are featured as well, together with Delta4x4 badges on the front fenders, a cool-looking roof rack, and traction boards attached to the roof rack. Orange decals over a matte-black wrap, PIAA-sourced driving lights, and plastic flares that widen the Model Y by 6 centimeters (circa 2.4 inches) complete this build rather nicely.
The 35-millimeter suspension lift kit and CrossContact ATR 265/45 R20 all-terrain tires increase ground clearance by 5.2 centimeters, which converts to just over 2.0 inches. Unfortunately for prospective customers, the German outfit hasn’t published pricing information for these items.
Over in Germany, where the Model Y is locally manufactured at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Grunheide, the American automaker lists the Model Y with an environmental bonus for orders placed until December 31st. The electric sport utility vehicle is offered in three flavors in this part of the world, starting at €53,990 ($57,150) for the base trim.
This bundle of hard-earned euros gets you rear-wheel drive, a maximum WLTP-rated driving range of 455 kilometers (283 miles), a top speed of 217 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour), and a zero to 100 kph (62 mph) of 6.9 seconds. Listed with a delivery window of between February 2023 and March 2023, the rear-driven Model Y for the German market comes standard in a pearl white finish. Other colors obviously cost extra.
19-inch Gemini wheels are standard, whereas the optional 20-inch Induction wheels worsen the WLTP-rated estimate to 430 kilometers (267 miles). Notable options further include a tow bar, winter wheels and tires, a black-and-white interior theme, Enhanced Autopilot, as well as FSD.
Priced at €7,500 or approximately $7,935 at current exchange rates, Full Self Driving currently includes all the features of Basic and Enhanced Autopilot, traffic light recognition, and stop sign recognition. City steering assistance will be coming to the Y as an OTA update in the near future.
German customers are obviously presented with dual-motor options too. The Model Y Long Range at €56,990 ($60,285) is good for up to 565 kilometers (351 miles) in one go. The party piece of the €65,490 ($69,275) Model Y Performance is its 3.7-second acceleration to 100 kph (62 mph).
