This Chinese SUV Sold Better Than Any Other New Car in the UK in January 2023

Morris Garages made a name for itself by offering relatively affordable sports cars. The Midget and MGA come to mind, although yours truly wouldn’t say no to a well-sorted MGB GT with the 3.5-liter Rover V8 either.
Bad management and financial troubles led to MG’s demise, a historic brand that’s been reduced to a beachhead of sorts for a Chinese manufacturer. Initially purchased by the Nanjing Automobile Group in 2005, the British company is presently controlled by SAIC Motor.
Under the Shanghai-based overlords, MG switched to cheap-and-cheerful automobiles, predominantly SUVs. Inspired by the X-Motion concept car, the HS was the marque’s best-selling model in January 2023 in the United Kingdom. Not only that, but it was the United Kingdom’s best-selling new car in January 2023 as per the SMMT.
3,481 units were delivered in the first month of the year, which may not seem like much to car enthusiasts from across the pond. Volkswagen took second place with 3,256 units of the T-Roc, and Nissan settled for third place on the leaderboard with 3,121 examples of the Qashqai.
It's clear that small utility vehicles dominate the ranking, although it’s necessary to remind ourselves that Nissan’s Qashqai was crowned the best-selling new car in the United Kingdom last year. No fewer than 42,704 were registered, with the Vauxhall Corsa and Tesla Model 3 finishing second and third with 35k examples to their names each.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders doesn’t even list the Tesla Model 3 in the top 10 best-selling new cars list for January 2023. The rest of the leaderboard comprises the Kia Niro in fourth (2,625 units), Vauxhall Corsa in fifth (2,425), Kia Sportage in sixth (2,409), Ford Puma in seventh (2,316), MG ZS in eighth (2,260), Hyundai Tucson (2,259), and Ford Fiesta (2,042 units).
MG saw its overall sales improve by 108 percent over January 2022, a result MG can be genuinely proud of. Although the plastics and exterior design leave much to be desired, the compact-sized HS and subcompact ZS excel in terms of affordability. Both crossovers are covered by a comprehensive seven-year warranty, and both crossovers come with a reasonable selection of standard features.
The smaller ZS retails at £17,795 or circa $21,330 at current exchange rates for the Excite entry-level grade. In this configuration, the customer is presented with touchscreen infotainment, rear parking sensors, and houndstooth fabric upholstery.
The larger HS is priced at £23,495 or $28,170 at current exchange rates for the Excite entry-level grade. In this configuration, the standard features that stand out are the turbocharged engine (as opposed to naturally aspirated for the ZS) and six-speed manual transmission (as opposed to five for the ZS). The cherry on top is satellite navigation, although this feature may not be as important to certain customers because both crossovers feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
