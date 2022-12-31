These Three Vintage British MG Cars Have Been Fully Restored to Their Original Glory

The brand established itself in 1923 with a range of sporting cars based on the Morris saloon car. It was founded in Oxford, England, before moving to Abingdon, England in 1930. It remained there until production ceased in 1980.
The competition was tough back then – MG competed with big names such as Triumph and Austin, and it struggled to obtain the resources it needed to rise above competitors. However, it still managed to produce vehicles that blended beautiful aesthetics with high performance, such as the ones I will describe below.
The first is a 1954 MG TF 1250. Also known as the MG TF Midget, the vehicle was produced from 1953 until 1955. It took inspiration from its predecessors: TD, TC, and TB. It blended pre-war vintage elements and post-war sports car capabilities, as it boasted a relatively modern engine and chassis.
This 1954 MG TF 1250 is finished in Ivory with Red trim. The vehicle was fully rebuilt in 1969 by Gilbert Vickers, as it was in bad shape. A new Naylor Brothers tub was sourced, but the project did not continue at that time. By the way, Naylor Brothers was a restoration company that specialized in MGs, among other classic cars.
The current owner bought it in 2016 and completed the project by rebuilding the engine and fitting new carburetors, gearbox, and final drive. A complete retrim was also done – the striking red leather stands out in contrast with the Ivory paint. The rebuild paid off – the car won "Best in Show 1946-1968" at the Isle of Man Classic TT in 2017, further demonstrating the quality of its restoration.
marketing by targeting North America, and this was one of the reasons that led MG to create the TD.
The vehicle was indeed quite sporty, especially for that time. It was powered by a 1,250cc XPAG engine connected to a 4-speed transmission. It could take you up to 82 mph (132 kph), while fuel consumption was around 26 mpg. MG made sure to make the TD comfortable and stable enough to make it as safe as possible on the road, even at high speeds.
This original TD was initially supplied to the UK, where it spent some time before being exported to the United States to a U.S. Air Force owner. The vehicle ended up being repatriated in the late 1990s – the Naylor Brothers carried out extensive work on the TD. The current owner acquired it in 2005 and gifted it with a bare chassis restoration. The vehicle has been driven for around 12,364 (19,900 km) miles.
Lastly, we have a model with a bit more age than the ones I've mentioned so far: a 1929 MG 'M' Type Midget. The MG M-Type was produced from 1929 until 1932 and addressed a new market sector with its tiny size, low price, and sporty performance. MG's move probably saved the company from bankruptcy. The M-Type cost less than double the cheapest version of the Morris Minor, on which it was based.
This remarkable example is a fully rebuilt multi-award winner. It features an 847cc, four-cylinder, bevel-gear driven OHC engine that outputs 20 bhp (15 kW). The vehicle was discovered in 1969 on the roof of a garage in North East UK. The current owner, a marque specialist, bought it in 2009 and blessed it with a rebuilt engine, gearbox, and axle. Moreover, the car is fitted with the later camshaft, increasing its power to 28 bhp (21 kW).
auction house's website.
The competition was tough back then – MG competed with big names such as Triumph and Austin, and it struggled to obtain the resources it needed to rise above competitors. However, it still managed to produce vehicles that blended beautiful aesthetics with high performance, such as the ones I will describe below.
The first is a 1954 MG TF 1250. Also known as the MG TF Midget, the vehicle was produced from 1953 until 1955. It took inspiration from its predecessors: TD, TC, and TB. It blended pre-war vintage elements and post-war sports car capabilities, as it boasted a relatively modern engine and chassis.
This 1954 MG TF 1250 is finished in Ivory with Red trim. The vehicle was fully rebuilt in 1969 by Gilbert Vickers, as it was in bad shape. A new Naylor Brothers tub was sourced, but the project did not continue at that time. By the way, Naylor Brothers was a restoration company that specialized in MGs, among other classic cars.
The current owner bought it in 2016 and completed the project by rebuilding the engine and fitting new carburetors, gearbox, and final drive. A complete retrim was also done – the striking red leather stands out in contrast with the Ivory paint. The rebuild paid off – the car won "Best in Show 1946-1968" at the Isle of Man Classic TT in 2017, further demonstrating the quality of its restoration.
marketing by targeting North America, and this was one of the reasons that led MG to create the TD.
The vehicle was indeed quite sporty, especially for that time. It was powered by a 1,250cc XPAG engine connected to a 4-speed transmission. It could take you up to 82 mph (132 kph), while fuel consumption was around 26 mpg. MG made sure to make the TD comfortable and stable enough to make it as safe as possible on the road, even at high speeds.
This original TD was initially supplied to the UK, where it spent some time before being exported to the United States to a U.S. Air Force owner. The vehicle ended up being repatriated in the late 1990s – the Naylor Brothers carried out extensive work on the TD. The current owner acquired it in 2005 and gifted it with a bare chassis restoration. The vehicle has been driven for around 12,364 (19,900 km) miles.
Lastly, we have a model with a bit more age than the ones I've mentioned so far: a 1929 MG 'M' Type Midget. The MG M-Type was produced from 1929 until 1932 and addressed a new market sector with its tiny size, low price, and sporty performance. MG's move probably saved the company from bankruptcy. The M-Type cost less than double the cheapest version of the Morris Minor, on which it was based.
This remarkable example is a fully rebuilt multi-award winner. It features an 847cc, four-cylinder, bevel-gear driven OHC engine that outputs 20 bhp (15 kW). The vehicle was discovered in 1969 on the roof of a garage in North East UK. The current owner, a marque specialist, bought it in 2009 and blessed it with a rebuilt engine, gearbox, and axle. Moreover, the car is fitted with the later camshaft, increasing its power to 28 bhp (21 kW).
auction house's website.