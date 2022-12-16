Exceptional 1971 Iso Grifo Series II by Bertone Was Fully Restored, Now Up for Auction

It had a striking body designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Carrozzeria Bertone, with mechanics engineered by Giotto Bizzarini, the man behind the Ferrari 250’s design. Bizarrini, a qualified engineer and former test driver for Alfa Romeo, was hired by Ferrari in 1957. He quickly made a name for himself and became chief of experimental, sport, and GT car development in his first years there. He worked on icons such as the 250 GT SWB, 250 Testa Rossa, and the famed 250 GTO.
After getting fired by Enzo Ferrari in the “Great Walkout” of 1961, he established his own company to consult Italian automakers. Bizzarrini was reportedly thrilled when Rivolta approached him to design a car that could beat a Ferrari – the perfect way to get back at his former employer.
The Iso Grifo was built from 1965 through 1974. The Bertone design was refreshed with hide-away headlights, which give the vehicle an almost “contemplative” yet sleek look. These Series II models were fitted with a massive 427-cubic-inch Chevrolet V8 engine. Even though this big block meant the car could reach a higher straight-line top speed, enthusiasts preferred the small-block 350-cubic-inch Chevy V8. It was lighter, weighing 200 lbs. (91 kg) less, and the difference in performance and handling was significant. It still outputted around 350 hp (261 kW or 355 ps), so it’s not like it lacked power. Only 17 Grifo Series IIs were reportedly built in the small-block coupe configuration.
RM Sotheby’s, is one such example. But its rarity goes even further, as it’s equipped with a three-speed automatic transmission. It’s believed to be one of just two models with this feature, making it one of the rarest Grifos out there. Manufactured in May 1971, the car was initially delivered to Germany and then exported to the United States, where its current caretaker bought it in 2010.
The owner showcased the beautiful car extensively across California. It was finished in red over tan and was in good condition, unlike many other Iso Grifos who suffered tragic fates due to rust and corrosion. Still, after careful consideration, the owner decided to fully restore the vehicle, a process that ended up lasting three years.
Cambra Motorsports of Orange, California, treated the car to a bare-metal restoration with guidance from Iso Grifo marque experts. And it was no easy task – more than 300 hours were spent block-sanding the body, and hundreds of invoices piled up to ensure perfect reconditioning of the vehicle. The engine was fully rebuilt, and large sums were spent on a new chrome finish. Given that so much was done to this car, there’s a file containing a staggering number of restoration photos that document the restoration work. The future owner will receive this file.
This Iso Grifo has undoubtedly received significant attention, as even the finest details were exceptionally finished. It features a metallic dark blue with all-new cognac leather upholstery. The car was completed last month, test-driven, and is currently going through final preparations to ensure proper performance.
The total production of Iso Grifo stands at just 400 units. This one right here might just be the rarest of them all. RM Sotheby’s listing states it’s being offered without reserve on January 26, 2023. You’ll certainly have to empty a hefty sum out of your pockets for this stunning piece of history.
