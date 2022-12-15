Amazing 1975 Airstream Land Yacht Trade Wind Is a Luxury Hotel on Wheels

Many people dream of having an Airstream trailer, although a good example is pretty expensive. This one selling on Bring a Trailer might be more suitable as a mobile office than a travel trailer, lacking the basic utilities for an enjoyable road trip. This means you can buy it cheaply and use it as is, or you’re in for costly upgrade work.
Airstream trailers are fascinating contraptions that usually look like a mirror-polished pill on wheels. The most intriguing thing is that Airstream has built them like that from the beginning, and they still do today. This makes modern Airstreams not much different from the classics sold decades ago. And, of course, enhances the appeal of those beautiful trailers, especially when they are adequately restored.
This 1975 Airstream Land Yacht is a Trade Wind model with 25 feet of real estate. It has been beautifully restored, although its condition remains a mixed bag. Because it was used as a mobile office, the axles are in good order, and the interior looks like a luxury hotel room. The exterior was also polished to perfection, as you can see in the pictures. On the other hand, the owner didn’t bother to rework the plumbing and the gas lines, and some features might also be missing.
This presents some challenges for the future owner, especially as this Airstream might sell for an affordable price. With a lot of time and even more money, anyone could turn it into the great camper that it was. Even if you’re not willing to spend more, you could use it as an office or a guest house, offering impressive appeal and luxurious accommodation for those who don’t expect to cook and shower inside. Either way, this rig is amazing and worth every money.
Speaking of which, we’ve also spotted it on the selling dealer’s website, where the asking price is $34,995. This is a fair price considering the condition of this Airstream, and you could get it even cheaper if you find the seller in a good mood on the final day of the auction at Bring a Trailer. If you’re still not convinced, watch the video below and tell us what you think.
This 1975 Airstream Land Yacht is a Trade Wind model with 25 feet of real estate. It has been beautifully restored, although its condition remains a mixed bag. Because it was used as a mobile office, the axles are in good order, and the interior looks like a luxury hotel room. The exterior was also polished to perfection, as you can see in the pictures. On the other hand, the owner didn’t bother to rework the plumbing and the gas lines, and some features might also be missing.
This presents some challenges for the future owner, especially as this Airstream might sell for an affordable price. With a lot of time and even more money, anyone could turn it into the great camper that it was. Even if you’re not willing to spend more, you could use it as an office or a guest house, offering impressive appeal and luxurious accommodation for those who don’t expect to cook and shower inside. Either way, this rig is amazing and worth every money.
Speaking of which, we’ve also spotted it on the selling dealer’s website, where the asking price is $34,995. This is a fair price considering the condition of this Airstream, and you could get it even cheaper if you find the seller in a good mood on the final day of the auction at Bring a Trailer. If you’re still not convinced, watch the video below and tell us what you think.