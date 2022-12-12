1970 Plymouth Superbird Wrecked by Hurricane Ian Is Getting a Full Restoration

Back in September 2022, we learned that Hurricane Ian dragged a pair of rare "winged warriors" out of storage and flipped a 1970 Plymouth Superbird on its roof and wing. The latter sustained significant damage. Come December and the Plymouth is already on its way to a full restoration.
If you haven't been following the story, the owner sold the wrecked Superbird a few weeks after the incident. The buyer didn't waste any time and commissioned a full-blown restoration, but delayed the process for a bit so that the Superbird could be displayed at the 2022 Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals (MCACN).
After spending a few days at the said show among more than 40 Plymouth Superbirds and Dodge Charger Daytonas, the orange "winged warrior" was taken apart. The body was sent to a shop in Illinois to be completely dipped and neutralized to prevent corrosion from salt water.
Once the metal shell becomes squeaky clean, the crumpled bumpers will be fixed and the holes that were cut into the body to properly wash the sand after the storm will be covered. Upon dismantling the car, the owner also found out that the previous restoration wasn't all that great and some body panels were loaded with Bondo filler.
Needless to say, he wants the rebuild to be perfect so this Superbird will get the works as far as bodywork goes. There's no info on the state of the interior though, but it's safe to assume that it will get a similar refresh.
As for the engine, it has been removed and sent to a different shop for a full rebuild. This car left the factory with a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8 under the hood.
YouTube's "Auto Archaeology" promises more updates on this car, but it will take several weeks until the Superbird leaves the body shop. But hopefully, we'll be able to follow the restoration of a really lucky Superbird throughout 2023. Until that happens, see it fully exposed in the video below. You should also check out the second video for footage from the 2022 MCACN Show.
After spending a few days at the said show among more than 40 Plymouth Superbirds and Dodge Charger Daytonas, the orange "winged warrior" was taken apart. The body was sent to a shop in Illinois to be completely dipped and neutralized to prevent corrosion from salt water.
Once the metal shell becomes squeaky clean, the crumpled bumpers will be fixed and the holes that were cut into the body to properly wash the sand after the storm will be covered. Upon dismantling the car, the owner also found out that the previous restoration wasn't all that great and some body panels were loaded with Bondo filler.
Needless to say, he wants the rebuild to be perfect so this Superbird will get the works as far as bodywork goes. There's no info on the state of the interior though, but it's safe to assume that it will get a similar refresh.
As for the engine, it has been removed and sent to a different shop for a full rebuild. This car left the factory with a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8 under the hood.
YouTube's "Auto Archaeology" promises more updates on this car, but it will take several weeks until the Superbird leaves the body shop. But hopefully, we'll be able to follow the restoration of a really lucky Superbird throughout 2023. Until that happens, see it fully exposed in the video below. You should also check out the second video for footage from the 2022 MCACN Show.