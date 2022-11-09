Husqvarna’s New 701 Supermoto Delivers High Performance on the Asphalt

Husqvarna Motorcycles unveiled the 2023 701 Supermoto. The new bike sports a fresh look with a striking black and grey color scheme that makes it stand out on the road. It also offers superior performance on the asphalt thanks to the comfortable ergonomics, unique ride modes, and the Supermoto-specific ABS.
For 2023, the 701 Supermoto has a darker style, with a black and grey livery that is bound to turn heads. The bike features a lightweight trellis frame, and it boasts a slim bodywork, providing excellent agility. It also comes with standard handguards for improved safety.
To complete the look, the ride includes Continental ContiAttack Supermoto tires wrapped around black anodized tubeless spoked wheels. Users will have complete control of the machine and enjoy great stopping power thanks to the Brembo Monoblock front brake caliper.
Just like its adventure-ready cousin, the 701 Enduro, the 701 Supermoto also retains the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 692.7 cc engine. The powerplant delivers a maximum power output of (55 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 73,5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Tech-wise, the bike boasts the latest cornering-sensitive ABS technology, which reduces wheel slip and ensures the safety of the rider.
But that’s not all. The machine comes with two ride modes that can be easily selected from the handlebar. The first mode provides the best street riding performance, while the second ride mode delivers a more aggressive throttle response, allowing drifts and complete control of the bike. Mode 2 also includes the Supermoto ABS feature. The user will have control over locking up the rear wheel to squeeze out that Supermoto performance.
Other features included are an LCD dashboard that shows the bike’s stats, as well as a USB port located on the dashboard that can be used to charge different devices. The company did not specify the pricing for the 2023 701 Enduro, but you can get in contact with your local Husqvarna dealer and ask about it.
