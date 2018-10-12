2019 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto and Enduro Bikes Bring Little Change

autoevolution
Fall is a lucrative season for motorcycle manufacturers, as they flock to announce the latest interpretations of the bikes they make for the new model year.
Husqvarna is one of the largest manufacturers of bikes meant for thrill seekers. It produces anything from motocross, enduro, and supermoto machines to street motorcycles.

Having already shown the 2019 FS450 Supermoto back in July, the Swedes from Husqvarna announced earlier this week a minor refresh made for the new model year 701 Supermoto and Enduro large-displacement bikes.

These are the bikes Husqvarna is making so that it blends the best of two worlds, bringing the sould of supermoto and enduro riding to the average street.

Powered by a single cylinder engine, the 319.7 lb Supermoto comes in the new year with upgraded fully-adjustable WP suspension, competition level Brembo brakes, and Bosch ABS, while the rest of what makes the bike tick remains unchanged.

The Enduro version of the 701 brings pretty much the same changes as the Supermoto, with little to no change otherwise. For instance, the engine has not been changed, nor tweaked in any way, so don't expect a revolution here,

All in all, the refreshed versions of the 701s are not that different than the ones made available until recently. Still, Husqvarna says the new “701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro allow Husqvarna riders to make the most of all riding conditions, ranging from daily commuting to adrenaline-filled on or off-road adventures.”

To go with the launch of the mildly refreshed motorcycles, the company also said both will benefit from technical accessories to further increase capabilities, as well as a new range of extra accessories.

For the U.S. market, the two motorcycles will be available starting this month. Prices for the bikes have not been announced.

Additional details on the range can be found at the following link.
