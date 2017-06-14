Husqvarna Introduces 2018 FS 450 Supermoto

Great news for those of you that fancy new supermoto
bikes as Husqvarna just released the 2018 FS 450, carrying the company’s World Championship winning pedigree into a new era.
Staying true to its supermoto class, the new FS 450 comes with a clean and functional design. Visually, it comes with new graphics as well as an extra grip seat cover.
However, it’s the mechanical aspect of the bike that got most of the updates. For example, the engine received a new slipper clutch from Swiss specialist Suter Industries. The new clutch prevents instability and hopping when braking hard into a turn. The kit also allows for smoother downshifts.
The FS 450 also features a handlebar-mounted engine map switch to alter the bike’s performance while on the go. The map switch also activates the launch control feature which limits the amount of power to the rear wheel to improve traction and prevent loss of control during hard acceleration.
Feeding the engine is a new airbox with redesigned inlet ducts to provide maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter itself is easily accessed without any tools by removing the left-side panel.
The engine is embraced by a hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded steel frame that has been specially designed by WP Performance Systems with calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex.
To the rear, the subframe is made of 30 percent carbon fiber which makes it remarkably light and strong. This technology is unique to Husqvarna.
Using top-level supermoto competition as a base for further development, the FS 450 is equipped with a set of black 16.5” and 17” Alpina spoked wheels for front and rear. The high-quality wheels are matched with Bridgestone 125/80 R420 and 165/65 R420 slick tires for maximum grip, traction, and agility.
Other worth mentioning features on the 2018 Husqvarna
FS 450 include a cast aluminum swingarm, closed cartridge WP fork and CNC machined triple clamps, lightweight Li-ion battery, and radial Brembo calipers.
The new machine is now available in all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers around the world. Prices differ based on location.