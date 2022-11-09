Luxury Real Estate Tycoon Gets the First Bell 407GXi in Israel

More on this:

1 Virgin Galactic Delta Six-Passenger Spaceship to Enter Production in 2023, Bell on Deck

2 40 Years Ago, Bell’s Spirit of Texas Nailed the First Trip Around the World by Helicopter

3 Sierra Nevada to Help Build Bell’s Next-Gen Vertical Takeoff and Landing Military Aircraft

4 Aviation Executive Says That Flying in the 525 Relentless Is as Smooth as an Airliner Ride

5 Bell 525 Relentless to Take Energy Offshore Operations to the Next Level