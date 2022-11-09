Luxury Real Estate Tycoon Gets the First Bell 407GXi in Israel

Futuristic private jets such as the Jetson Aero promise to make personal flight affordable for everyone. However, until then, luxury private helicopters for VIP transportation can only be enjoyed by those with deep pockets. A construction mogul who considers himself one of the pioneers of luxury real estate in Israel is now also the first to own a Bell 407GXI in this country.
The Bell 407GXi has been sold in 30 countries until now, with 1,500 of these high-performance rotorcraft operating in six continents. The 31st country to join this elite club is Israel. One of these powerful choppers is currently one its way there, where it will be handed over to its new owner, Yossi Avrahami.
CEO of the company with the same name, Avrahami has decades of experience on the construction market, and his portfolio includes The La Palmeraie luxury project in Eilat, plus the seventh tower in the Ne’eman Towers project, in northern Tel Aviv. Yossi purchased this new helicopter together with cousin, Yoav Avrahami, to help them “save time in our busy lives.” As the first helicopter of its kind in Israel, it will surely turn heads.
The 400GXi is an upgraded version of the Bell 407GXP, and made its debut in 2018, at the Heli-Expo. The one that’s set to arrive in Israel boasts VIP transportation configuration, but this versatile chopper works just as well for utility, public safety missions, and HEMS, thanks to a modular design.
Powered by the new Rolls-Royce M250-C47E/4 turbine engine, the Bell 407GXi claims to combine high performance with fuel efficiency. It cruises at 133 knots (153 mph/246 kph), offering a range of 337 nautical miles (387 miles/624 km).
Equipped with Garmin’s G1000H NXi Integrated Flight Deck, plus advanced processors and high-resolution displays, this modern helicopter is also a great choice for optimal clarity, connectivity, a faster startup, and efficient map rendering. In addition to a spacious and comfortable cabin, all of these qualities make the 407GXi one of the best helicopters for personal and corporate transportation.
