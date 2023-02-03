Mercedes-Benz EQG Truck Rendered, Electric G-Class Pickup Looks Too Soft

Once available in the form of a cab-chassis truck, the pickup-bodied Gelandewagen received a 6x6 sibling no fewer than 10 years ago. The double-cab special edition was produced in limited numbers (just over 100 examples) from 2013 to 2015 at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria.
Mercedes-Benz and the Affalterbach-based subsidiary aren’t currently interested in making another 6x6. Or another pickup, for that matter. Mercedes learned its lessons from the X-Class, a sorry excuse of a luxury mid-size pickup with underpinnings from the D23-gen Nissan Navara.
The Stuttgart-based automaker is focused entirely on electrification, with said electrification plans including a zero-emission Gelandewagen. First acknowledged by chairman of the board of management Ola Kallenius in November 2019, the all-electric utility vehicle was reconfirmed the following spring by means of trademark filings with the European Union Intellectual Property. The oldest application for the EQG nameplate dates back to July 2016. The EQG 560 and EQG 580 marks were filed on April 2021, after which Mercedes debuted a concept in September 2021.
Spied on numerous occasions ever since, the overlanding colossus is expected to enter production either in late 2023 or in early 2024 for the 2024 model year. Not as crazy as the concept from the 2021 Munich Mobility Show, the newcomer is described by certain peeps as a segment-first product. It’s not, though, because Rivian already makes the R1S. The off-road electric vehicle segment is only going to get busier still, though.
Even though Mercedes doesn’t intend to offer a pickup-bodied version of the EQG, pixel artist Digimods DESIGN is much obliged to present us with a speculative render of what could have been. Inspired by both the internal combustion-engined G and Concept EQG, the design exercise further integrates soft-ish elements that may not be to everyone’s liking.
The culprits are the rear bumper and taillights, as well as the plastic cladding on the wheel arches and lower part of the doors. The wheels and tires aren’t exactly worthy of a Gelandewagen either, but remember that it’s only a speculative rendering. Enthusiasts might also be put off by the long rear overhang, which would hinder the pickup’s off-road prowess.
Turning our attention to the series-production EQG, the zero-emission utility vehicle has been confirmed to rock four electric motors. More specifically, one at each wheel, with each connected to a two-speed transmission. Why does an electric vehicle need four transmissions? Well, that’s how Mercedes engineers will enable both low- and high-range functions at every corner. The four-motor arrangement has another trick up its sleeve, namely a stationary turn feature referred to as the G-Turn. Rivian tank turn, anyone?
A lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of approximately 100 kWh is on the menu as well, along with a curb weight of under 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds). The most eco-friendly G ever will be available in a number of power variants, including a high-performance AMG specification.
