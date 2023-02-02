Mercedes CLE Convertible Spied in the Cold, Rag Top Stayed Up the Entire Time

Mercedes-Benz continues testing and fine-tuning the CLE, which will launch in two body styles, coupe and convertible, set to replace the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class. We’ve seen both of them in the open on quite a few occasions, and now the open-top model has returned to the limelight with yet another prototype.
Snapped driving in Northern Europe’s sub-freezing temperatures, with our spy photographers stating that it was -22C (-8F) at the time, it looks pretty much like any other modern-day passenger car that bears the signature of the three-pointed star company. There are certain similarities to the new-gen C-Class, and some traits appear to have been inspired by those of the AMG SL, albeit without the Panamericana grille, which will be reserved to the models developed by the Affalterbach sub-brand.
While the rag top stayed up the entire time, it will provide an open-top view of the sky above, folding down at the push of a button, and stowing away in a special compartment behind the rear seats. The model is expected to offer accommodation for four, and the rear seats will most likely be suitable for adults too, unlike those equipping the new-gen AMG SL, which are tiny. Expect a familiar dashboard and center console layout, likely with the same infotainment system found on the latest C-Class taking center stage, and probably a very similar (if not identical) tablet-like digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.
The latest unofficial intel suggests that the engine family will be shared with the new C-Class, so that means you can wave goodbye to the V6 units. Mind you, even so, the true range-topping model of the series, the CLE 63 S, will be very fast. It should feature the same assembly as the C 63 S, namely a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that combines a 2.0-liter turbo-four with a rear-mounted electric motor that is juiced up by a 6.1 kWh battery. In total, you are looking at 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque, enabling the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.4 seconds, and a 174 mph (280 kph) top speed in the C 63 S.
In the United States, the upcoming CLE family might launch in the ‘300’ version, with a 2.0-liter inline-four mild-hybrid setup making 255 hp (259 ps/190 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The rear-wheel drive C 300 Sedan needs 6.0 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and the 4Matic all-wheel drive model is just as fast, the official spec sheet reveals. Pricing starts at $43,550, with the AWD system adding a $2,000 premium. The unveiling might take place sometime this year, and the CLE lineup is expected to make its way to the New World for the 2024MY.
While the rag top stayed up the entire time, it will provide an open-top view of the sky above, folding down at the push of a button, and stowing away in a special compartment behind the rear seats. The model is expected to offer accommodation for four, and the rear seats will most likely be suitable for adults too, unlike those equipping the new-gen AMG SL, which are tiny. Expect a familiar dashboard and center console layout, likely with the same infotainment system found on the latest C-Class taking center stage, and probably a very similar (if not identical) tablet-like digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.
The latest unofficial intel suggests that the engine family will be shared with the new C-Class, so that means you can wave goodbye to the V6 units. Mind you, even so, the true range-topping model of the series, the CLE 63 S, will be very fast. It should feature the same assembly as the C 63 S, namely a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that combines a 2.0-liter turbo-four with a rear-mounted electric motor that is juiced up by a 6.1 kWh battery. In total, you are looking at 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque, enabling the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.4 seconds, and a 174 mph (280 kph) top speed in the C 63 S.
In the United States, the upcoming CLE family might launch in the ‘300’ version, with a 2.0-liter inline-four mild-hybrid setup making 255 hp (259 ps/190 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The rear-wheel drive C 300 Sedan needs 6.0 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and the 4Matic all-wheel drive model is just as fast, the official spec sheet reveals. Pricing starts at $43,550, with the AWD system adding a $2,000 premium. The unveiling might take place sometime this year, and the CLE lineup is expected to make its way to the New World for the 2024MY.