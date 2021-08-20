Brabus 800 S-Class Races 400 HP Toyota GR Yaris and 500 HP Golf GTI, Obliteration Ensues

This matte white Brabus 800 is based on the W222-generation Mercedes-AMG S 63, yet compared to its factory standard counterpart, it produces more power, more torque and looks a tiny bit more exclusive. Sure, it’s not exactly built for drag racing, but then again, it packs plenty of muscle to offset all that weight.
In order to make this flagship Merc even faster, Brabus installed two high-performance turbochargers with a larger compressor unit, driving peak output to 788 hp (800 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. You need just 3.1 seconds in order to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, while the top speed is electronically limited to 186 mph (300 kph).
The plug-and-play PowerXtra module is a vital component too, as is the standard 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system and the nine-speed automatic gearbox.
During a recent Race1000 event in Neuhardenberg, Germany, the W222-based Brabus 800 found itself lined up against a 400 hp Toyota GR Yaris and a 500 hp VW Golf GTI mk5. The luxury saloon took on its rivals one at a time, over a half mile distance – we doubt the result would have been any different if they did classic quarter mile runs.
We’re not exactly sure what happened to the Yaris. Maybe it had an issue or maybe it really did need 22.3 seconds to cross the half mile mark. Regardless, the Brabus did it in 17.8 seconds at 153 mph (247 kph). The Golf meanwhile made things a lot more interesting, but it was still 1.8 seconds slower than the Benz. The latter improved on its original time by covering the distance in 17 seconds flat at 159 mph (256 kph).
While it’s always nice to root for an underdog, we never actually believed the Brabus would lose over half a mile. At least not to something that wasn’t properly engineered for high-speed runs.
