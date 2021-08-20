Watch Out for the Rare Seasonal Blue Moon This Weekend, With Guest Appearances

5 Internet Detective Tries to Guess GTA 6 Launch Date, Everything Makes Sense

3 GTA Remastered Trilogy Is Real, Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

2 GTA Remastered Trilogy Leak Was Mostly Accurate, Except for One Key Detail

More on this:

The Porsche Wars: Comet S2 vs. Growler Drag Race in GTA Online Has No Winner

Rockstar’s latest GTA Online update comes with lots of goodies for gamers out there, including an all-new car which in theory should be a good choice for those looking to win races. 15 photos



But on the other hand, the Growler is a



Based on the Porsche 911, the Comet can be yours from Legendary Motorsport for $1,878,000, so in theory, it should offer higher performance versus the more affordable Growler priced at $1,627,000.



And this is the purpose of this video published on YouTube by



As usual, we’re not trying to spoil the fun of watching the video, but the drag races have no winner, though during GTA Online races, choosing the better car isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds given it’s not all about speed but also handling and acceleration.



At the end of the day, the good news is the number of fast cars in GTA Online is growing, and this clearly shows Rockstar wants to fuel the excitement after the release of the Los Santos Tuners update as much as possible until the enhanced version of GTA V lands in the fall.



In the meantime, there’s more good news for GTA fans, as it looks like



It’s the Pfister Growler, a two-door sports car whose looks have clearly been inspired by the Porsche 718 Cayman, though some parts, including the rear diffuser and the exhaust, are believed to come from a 2017 Alpine A110.But on the other hand, the Growler is a Porsche from most angles, so naturally, most players wanted to know just how fast it is compared to the other Porsche already available in GTA Online and known as the Pfister Comet S2.Based on the Porsche 911, the Comet can be yours from Legendary Motorsport for $1,878,000, so in theory, it should offer higher performance versus the more affordable Growler priced at $1,627,000.And this is the purpose of this video published on YouTube by 7BucksGaming . This clip shows the Comet S2 side by side with the Growler, as the two are thrown in drag and speed races both in the stock configuration and fully upgraded.As usual, we’re not trying to spoil the fun of watching the video, but the drag races have no winner, though during GTA Online races, choosing the better car isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds given it’s not all about speed but also handling and acceleration.At the end of the day, the good news is the number of fast cars in GTA Online is growing, and this clearly shows Rockstar wants to fuel the excitement after the release of the Los Santos Tuners update as much as possible until the enhanced version of GTA V lands in the fall.In the meantime, there’s more good news for GTA fans, as it looks like a remastered trilogy is already on its way, though right now, it’s not yet clear if this one is supposed to go live this year or in 2022.