GTA Remastered Trilogy Is Real, Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

There’s been a lot of debate surrounding Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto remastering plans, and it finally feels like everything falls into place. As some of you might already know by now, reports surfaced throughout the year claimed Rockstar is working on remakes and remasters of classic Grand Theft Auto games, and the most recent among them pointed to three remastered titles without naming any names.
Today, sources familiar with Rockstar’s plans told Kotaku that the studio is working on remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Although the games will be remastered using Unreal Engine, they will retain the same classic style.
The reason many of the previous rumors didn’t come to fruition is because these remastered GTA titles had a troubled development cycle caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, they were supposed to be offered for free to all players who purchased the upcoming next-generation ports of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, as loyalty bonus.
Unfortunately, plans changed, and the remastered trilogy was scheduled to be released in early 2021, something that obviously didn’t happen. Currently, Rockstar’s plans are to launch the GTA remastered trilogy around late October or early November.
More importantly, all three remastered games will be launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, PC, and even mobile phones. However, the same report claims the PC and mobile ports are likely to be pushed into 2022, as developer Rockstar Dundee, the studio behind the remastered trilogy, will focus on developing the console ports first.
On a related note, Kotaku reports that Rockstar wants to release other remastered classic games, including ports of titles like Red Dead Redemption, but that will mainly depend on how well the GTA remastered trilogy will be received by the fans.
