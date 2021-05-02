Rockstar Drops Hint the Launch of GTA 6 Isn’t Too Far

The HydroFlyer eFoil Is World’s Most Advanced, Comes With Detachable Handlebar

In the end, it’s very important to take everything with a healthy pinch of salt, as the company has remained tight-lipped on all details so far, so everything is still in the speculation stage. And according to a recent finding, there’s a chance we’re not too far from the moment GTA 6 would receive the go-ahead, as the company has started looking for testers, presumably as the development of the game has been completed or is already in a very advanced stage.Rockstar is reportedly looking for game testers in several locations, including at its offices in Edinburgh and India, though for the time being, there’s absolutely no confirmation the new workers are specifically needed for GTA 6 testing.But on the other hand, Rockstar does mention in one of the ads that candidates need to be familiar with the company’s previous titles, so there’s a good chance the new release is a new iteration of a game that has already been launched.Does this really mean that GTA 6 is coming or is it just wishful thinking? This is hard to say, but very important to keep in mind is that GTA 6 isn’t the only Grand Theft Auto title that Rockstar might be working on.Sources close to the matter have previously suggested that the company might even release a new version of GTA V specifically optimized for new-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S), as well as a standalone GTA Online title that would only provide gamers with access to the multiplayer mode.But at the same time, rumor has it that GTA 6 is projected to land in 2022, so Rockstar looking for testers these days does seem to align with this schedule.In the end, it’s very important to take everything with a healthy pinch of salt, as the company has remained tight-lipped on all details so far, so everything is still in the speculation stage.