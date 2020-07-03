Someone’s Redesigning GTA V to Make It Look Like a 2020 Game

Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the most popular games out there even seven years after its official launch, but this doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t a lot of things that can be improved.
And it goes without saying that the graphics are one of the areas where a massive overhaul is needed, and this makes total sense since GTA V launched in 2013. However, the next iteration of the game is likely to excel in this regard, or at least, this is what gamers expect in the first place.
Until GTA VI gets the go-ahead, hopefully in late 2021, someone is giving a welcome visual facelift to Grand Theft Auto V. And it’s all possible with a highly-complex mod called NaturalVision Evolved, or NVE, which refines pretty much every little thing that you see in the game, including the cars.
Everything is supposed to be more realistic, and as you can see in the videos embedded below, it really is. Vehicles, in particular, have been updated with tons of new high-resolution details, such as LED kits and wheels that accurately reproduce the real versions.
The developer of NVE says this is still a work in progress, albeit anyone can get access to an early beta by becoming a supporter of the project on Patreon.
“NaturalVision Evolved (NVE) is a work-in-progress visual overhaul mod that is currently in the early access stage. Numerous changes were made to the environmental weather, lighting system, ambient colors, tonemapping, world textures, building models and much more in order to blur the line between fantasy and reality,” the dev explains.
The improved graphics are just stunning, and it’s impressive to see how much effort the community is putting into keeping a seven-year-old game alive. Needless to say, you must run this mod on a PC with all visual settings set to the max level to properly enjoy this realistic overhaul of GTA V.
