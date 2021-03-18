GTA V Receives Major Update With Substantial Performance Improvements

5 This Nissan 300ZX with a Custom Bodykit Is the Car You’ll Love But Can’t Have

GTA V was originally released in September 2013, so Rockstar has finally managed to resolve the ridiculous GTA Online loading times nearly eight years later. Well, it’s better later than never, it seems. And it all came down to the way the game handled the available threads, as, for some reason, only one was used even on new-generation processors.Rockstar confirmed the finding, promising to improve the GTA Online loading time with the next software update. Fast forward to today, and here’s the parent company rolling out title update 1.54, which finally comes with some pretty impressive improvements in terms of performance. Unfortunately, there’s also some bad news.First and foremost, let’s see what the loading time improvement is all about.GTA Online can now load in less than a minute on a latest-generation configuration. Still, older PCs also see notable improvements, with loading times dropped from about nine or ten minutes to just three minutes. That is clearly good news for everybody, especially because GTA V still has millions of users worldwide.But on the other hand, there’s bad news for Xbox users. As it turns out, in addition to a patch for the Xbox NAT glitch, it looks like the game is crashing on Microsoft’s console. While this hasn’t been confirmed officially, some sources claim the title update has already been pulled for the Xbox to let gamers play the previous version until the dev team figures out what’s wrong with this release.No crashes have been reported on other platforms, so if you play the game on PS4 or a PC, everything should work just as expected.GTA V was originally released in September 2013, so Rockstar has finally managed to resolve the ridiculous GTA Online loading times nearly eight years later. Well, it’s better later than never, it seems.