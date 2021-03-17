5 This Is the Nissan Silvia Whose Engine Sound Was Used for the 240SX in NFS

GTA San Andreas Jester Recreated in Need for Speed Looks Nostalgic

Grand Theft Auto isn't by any means a racing game, but it still puts us behind the wheel of so many cool cars, which you can end up owning and parking in your digital garage.



It's Jester, a model that made its debut in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and was later included in



Well, while San Andreas is already 17 years old, the days when people loved the Jester aren't necessarily gone. And the project we're looking at today is the living proof in this regard, as this



The original version of Jester that debuted in San Andreas was based on the



GTA V players received the Jester in the Business Update, though the car didn't necessarily get the sports car specifications people expected. Its top speed barely exceeded 110 mph (that's close to 180 kph for our European readers), though, with the right tweaks, the car could eventually be upgraded to nearly 180 mph (290 kph).



All the modifications could be made at Wheel Arch Angels, where gamers could also add new wheels and a nitro system as part of the performance upgrade. With the right mods, these cars can end up looking brilliant, though the one we’re highlighting today isn’t about the looks but the nostalgic feeling that it’ll offer to the Hi5 generation.It’s Jester, a model that made its debut in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and was later included in GTA V as well. Few people still remember the two-door sports coupe, but in San Andreas, it was quite a cool pick whenever you needed to go somewhere fast.Well, while San Andreas is already 17 years old, the days when people loved the Jester aren’t necessarily gone. And the project we’re looking at today is the living proof in this regard, as this redditor has managed to recreate the Jester in Need for Speed Carbon. They did that using a design that’s as cool as it is old school.The original version of Jester that debuted in San Andreas was based on the 1993 Toyota Supra , which for many was quite unexpected given the game itself was set in 1992. On the other hand, the GTA V version was inspired by the 2015 Acura NSX, though from certain angles, the headlights looked like they were inspired by the Honda Civic.GTA V players received the Jester in the Business Update, though the car didn’t necessarily get the sports car specifications people expected. Its top speed barely exceeded 110 mph (that’s close to 180 kph for our European readers), though, with the right tweaks, the car could eventually be upgraded to nearly 180 mph (290 kph).All the modifications could be made at Wheel Arch Angels, where gamers could also add new wheels and a nitro system as part of the performance upgrade.

