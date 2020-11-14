A GTA San Andreas-Themed Supermarket Is a Thing That Exists

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series of games living in Ukraine or tourists heading there now have the chance to experience what it would be like to shop for groceries (but not race) in this fictional universe. A GTA-themed supermarket exists.
At the end of last month, supermarket chain Silpo announced the opening of a new location in Lviv, Ukraine. Silpo is known for opening themed locations and coming up with novel ideas to get people to cross their threshold. For instance, another one of their recently-inaugurated locations includes an actual bike path inside the supermarket, to encourage more people to get out riding instead of using cars.
This particular location is about “boundless creativity and self-expression,” according to Silpo, inviting customers to “scan the murals for hints referencing to legendary TV series and a computer game from the City of Angels, Easter eggs in graffiti.” “Street musicians, creative freedom, a roller coaster pier, Malibu lifeguards and palm trees – everything is ready, everyone is waiting,” reads a note on the official Facebook of the supermarket chain.
Photos also posted here show actual images from the game on the murals and the use of instantly recognizable fonts, both from popular TV series like Baywatch and GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City and GTA V. According to AIN, a leading local publication covering IT, startups and tech, Silpo may not have obtained approval from Rockstar Games for the use of trademarked imagery. Uh-oh.
Contacted by the magazine, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain noted that, “The activities of Silpo are based on legality, good faith and respect for the rights and legitimate interests of other economic entities[…]. In this case, as in all other cases, supports the process of negotiations with the copyrighters aiming to resolve the issue with the copyright usage.”
Which sounds like a very roundabout “not yet, but we’re trying to get permission.” Might have thought of that before actually opening up the place.
