2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Four-Door Version Confirmed With Standard Soft Top

Orders for the 2022 Ford Bronco will start next month whereas production is expected to begin sometime in December. The second model year will see a few changes in terms of standard and optional equipment, and one such change involves a soft top for the four-door Wildtrak.
Confirmed with dealerships nationwide, the switch to a canvas top can be explained by “an apparent effort to lower complexity and remove constraints,” according to the Bronco Nation. The two-door Wildtrak will continue to feature the molded-in-color hard top, which is getting a well-deserved redesign for the 2022 MY over too many quality-related gremlins.
The most expensive Bronco after the sold-out First Edition, the four-door Wildtrak will ship with a prep kit for the hard top, whereas the hard top will be optionally available. Pricing is a mystery at the time of writing, but don’t expect to get your hands on this variant for less than $50,000 before options.
Developed for high-speed driving off the beaten path according to the Blue Oval, the four-door Wildtrack currently starts at $49,475 sans $1,495 for the destination charge and $645 for the acquisition fee. Beadlock-capable wheels with 35-inch tires are offered, along with LED headlights and signature lighting, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, a storage bag for the front-row panels of the hard top, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, the Advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engagement, 10-speed automatic transmission, and V6 engine.
Believe it or not, the Blue Oval doesn’t include the 12-inch touchscreen despite the price point of the Wildtrak. Customers have to spend $1,295 extra for the High Package 353A equipment group, which also includes additional sound-insulating materials, forward sensing, LEDs for the side mirrors, and a 360-degree camera system. Another notable option is the $595 Towing Capability pack that doesn't include a trailer brake controller.
In related news, Black Diamond and Badlands customers will be treated to a brand-new front bumper that replaces. “Capable bumper” is how the Ford Motor Company calls this fellow, and it’s going to be the default choice for the aforementioned trim levels over the current heavy-duty modular bumper. The capable bumper is made from powder-coated steel and features modularity, recovery points, fog lights, brush guard support, factory winch support, as well as steel bash plates. As expected, the heavy-duty modular bumper will be offered as an option on every trim for the 2022 model year.
