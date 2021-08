2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Four-Door Version Confirmed With Standard Soft Top

Confirmed with dealerships nationwide, the switch to a canvas top can be explained by “an apparent effort to lower complexity and remove constraints,” according to the Bronco Nation . The two-door Wildtrak will continue to feature the molded-in-color hard top, which is getting a well-deserved redesign for the 2022 MY over too many quality-related gremlins.The most expensive Bronco after the sold-out First Edition , the four-door Wildtrak will ship with a prep kit for the hard top, whereas the hard top will be optionally available. Pricing is a mystery at the time of writing, but don’t expect to get your hands on this variant for less than $50,000 before options.Developed for high-speed driving off the beaten path according to the Blue Oval, the four-door Wildtrack currently starts at $49,475 sans $1,495 for the destination charge and $645 for the acquisition fee. Beadlock-capable wheels with 35-inch tires are offered, along with LED headlights and signature lighting, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, a storage bag for the front-row panels of the hard top, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, the Advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engagement, 10-speed automatic transmission, and V6 engine.Believe it or not, the Blue Oval doesn’t include the 12-inch touchscreen despite the price point of the Wildtrak. Customers have to spend $1,295 extra for the High Package 353A equipment group, which also includes additional sound-insulating materials, forward sensing, LEDs for the side mirrors, and a 360-degree camera system. Another notable option is the $595 Towing Capability pack that doesn't include a trailer brake controller.In related news, Black Diamond and Badlands customers will be treated to a brand-new front bumper that replaces. “ Capable bumper ” is how the Ford Motor Company calls this fellow, and it’s going to be the default choice for the aforementioned trim levels over the current heavy-duty modular bumper. The capable bumper is made from powder-coated steel and features modularity, recovery points, fog lights, brush guard support, factory winch support, as well as steel bash plates. As expected, the heavy-duty modular bumper will be offered as an option on every trim for the 2022 model year.