The TFL 2021 Ford Bronco Looks Absolutely Fantastic With Two Bestop Tops

At the very beginning of August, our friends at The Fast Lane posted a video of a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition with a very infuriating hardtop . Not only does it rattle when you drive over the slightest of asphaltic imperfections, but the sponge-like thing on the driver’s side and the second-rate headliner that’s already peeling off are hard to stomach. 11 photos



Rather than waiting for the Ford Motor Company to issue redesigned MIC hardtops (



Available for both two- and four-door Broncos, these tops can be run in five ways: fully enclosed, Sunrider open, bikini style, mesh only, or fully open. As you can tell from the 10:30 timestamp, the Bimini and the TrekTop don’t rattle and don’t exhibit any faults whatsoever. This, in turn, says a lot about Ford’s original design for the hardtop and the supplier, the Webasto company that makes the Sky One-Touch Power Top for the four-door JLU Jeep Wrangler.



The



