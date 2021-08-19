Decommissioned Ford Police Interceptor Sedan Up for Grabs: Pull Over and Check It Out

Two generations of the Crown Vic served as police vehicles between 1992 and 2011, before passing the torch to the sixth-generation Ford Taurus, which was offered to police forces in early 2012. Simply dubbed the Police Interceptor Sedan, this crime-fighting Taurus came with a Mustang-sourced power unit, as well as several upgrades meant to toughen it up.
This particular example, available through Cars and Bids, is a Canadian-spec 2015 Interceptor, finished in dark blue, and decommissioned after having covered some 86,300 miles (137,000 km) on the streets of Quebec.
Potential buyers should hurry up and place a bid though, because as of right now, there is just one day left to go in the auction, with the highest bid set at $4,100 and there’s no reserve to be met. As for reasons why you might want to park this Taurus in your driveway, well, you’ve got the police-spec braking and heavy-duty suspension system, so durability is a given.
Then you’ve got features such as the engine and transmission oil coolers, trailer hitch, cloth seats at the front, vinyl ones at the rear, the column-mounted shifter, 18-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, power-adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.
There’s also the police-specific center console, where you’d normally have that massive on-board laptop officers use while on duty. This car’s next owner probably won’t need that though.
As for performance, the 3.7-liter Cyclone V6 should be producing 305 hp (309 ps) to go with 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque, channeled to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox and a permanent all-wheel drive system.
On a less cheerful note, there are plenty of scratches and dings in the bodywork, and the upholstery shows some serious wear in certain areas. Also, the rear windows don’t work, but that's kind of understandable.
