Mr. Regular Finds The N/A Ford Police Interceptor Utility Painfully Slow

In production since 2010 and facelifted on two occasions (in 2014 and 2017), the Explorer is one of the hottest selling models in the Ford lineup
. Almost 250,000 were sold in the U.S. calendar year 2016, but in police attire, the Explorer leaves a lot to be desired.
The lowdown comes from Mr. Regular, who took a Police Interceptor Utility
turned fire command vehicle for a spin. Incidentally, he found out that the naturally aspirated engine doesn’t actually cut the mustard for this line of work. The 3.7-liter Ti-VCT V6 is the culprit here, and the truth of the matter is, the Cyclone V6 has a hard time picking up speed on the highway.
As much as it tries, the Ford 6F automatic transmission simply can’t make up for the heft of the full-size utility vehicle’s and the base engine’s lack of zest. To this effect, Regular Car Reviews
’ main man gives a list of cars that can easily outrun the naturally aspirated Interceptor Utility. Are you prepared?
Here goes: Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 9
, C7 Corvette, C6, C5, BMW E92, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Mazda RX-7, Audi R8, and Audi RS4. Despite its limitations, the Interceptor Utility has a bit of a trick up its sleeve, which can make the Interceptor Utility outrun even the fastest of cars: a police radio.
Also known as the Duratec 37, the biggest drawback of the N/A Interceptor Utility can be addressed by fitting a 3.5L V6. The EcoBoost engine
is a far better choice in this application, developing 365 ponies and 350 pound-feet.
Further differences between the civilian- and the police-spec Ford Explorer come in the form of beefier brakes, more proficient ABS
and traction control systems, additional cooling, and a few other bits and bobs. Last, but not least, it should be highlighted that the Police Interceptor Utility has the shifter mounted on the steering column, not on the center console.