Facelifted 2022 Ford Expedition Rendered, Should Get SYNC 4 Infotainment

SUV

kW

kWh

The full-sizehas been masterfully imagined by Abdullah Fahad Al-Ghamdi with a different front grille and headlights, and based on spy photos of near-production test mules, the pixel artist is pretty much spot on. The C-shaped signature is obviously inspired by the pre-facelift Expedition.Based on the Ford T3 body-on-frame architecture introduced by the Blue Oval for the 2015 model year in the F-150 pickup. Manufactured at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, the Expedition is getting a few upgrades on the inside as well. The center-stack design of the 2021 model year F-150 comes to mind, along with the digital instrument cluster, four-spoke steering wheel, 15.5-inch touchscreen, and the stowable gear shifter.Arguably the biggest improvement from the driver’s perspective is the SYNC 4 infotainment system, which promises better connectivity, improved voice recognition, and fewer cords in the guise of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We also have to mention SiriusXM with 360L, over-the-air software updates, as well as machine learning capability.There’s quite a bit of hearsay in regard to a hybridized engine option, most likely the PowerBoost V6 from the F-150 pickup. As a brief refresher, total system output is rated at 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque. The 35-electric motor is powered by a 1.5-battery, and the most economical F-150 PowerBoost on sale right now offers up to 25 miles to the gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle.A new trim level called Timberline is also rumored, and the wildest of hearsay suggests a performance-oriented ST as well. I wouldn’t bet on the latter, though, because it would overlap the Navigator’s Raptor-rivaling V6.