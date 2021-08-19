2022 Ford Explorer ST Will Reportedly Come Standard With Rear-Wheel Drive

Back in 2019 when Ford first introduced its re-engineered Explorer in ST trim, they called it the “most fun-to-drive" Explorer ever, not to mention the carmaker’s most powerful SUV ever thanks to its 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 400 hp (405 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque.
On paper, you can rocket off the line and hit 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over 5 seconds, and that’s because of a very efficient 10-speed auto box and standard four-wheel drive combo. The thing is, a report has surfaced stating that Ford is going to drop the four-wheel-drive system from the MY2022 Explorer ST in favor of a standard rear-wheel drive setup.
According to Ford Authority, sources familiar with the 2022 Explorer model-year changeover claim that you’ll now need to purchase four-wheel drive as an optional extra for the ST variant – either through the Enthusiast Package or the High Package.
Does this mean that your Explorer ST is going to be slower off the line than before if you choose not to pay for FWD? It’s possible, but we’d need Ford to first confirm this report, and then release official performance figures when the time comes.
What we can tell you is that there is somewhat of a precedent for this move. Take for example the Lincoln Aviator, which uses the exact same powertrain as the Explorer ST, yet has always had rear-wheel drive as standard. Furthermore, the 2021 Explorer Platinum also switched to standard RWD in a bid to increase the overall value proposition for customers who don’t necessarily need a four-wheel drive system in order to go about their daily business.
If anything, a rear-wheel driven Explorer ST might even be a little more fun to drive under the right conditions. Ideally though, a rear-biased all-wheel drive system should always be the way to go when dealing with performance-oriented SUVs.
