Star White Ford Explorer ST Looks Charming Riding on 22-Inch Satin Black Wheels

The sixth-generation Ford Explorer made its debut a few years back as a sleek and modern mid-size SUV, featuring the carmaker’s latest technology for powertrains, connectivity and safety, at least by 2019 standards. 13 photos



Visually, the ST spec adds a great deal more contrast thanks to the black mesh grille, black liftgate applique, unique skid plate elements, body-color door handles with black inserts, quad chrome exhaust tips, and the so-called Blackout Treatment for the headlights and taillights. It doesn’t look as elegant as the flagship Platinum spec model, but it does look a little more rugged.



Now, we rather like this Star White ($595 option) example we just found wearing a set of custom wheels by Vossen. The red-painted calipers also give it away as having either the ST High-Performance package or the ST Street Pack, both of which add 21-inch wheels to go with better brakes and the previously mentioned calipers.



Of course, there are no 21-inch wheels on this car, but rather a set of 22-inch



