Star White Ford Explorer ST Looks Charming Riding on 22-Inch Satin Black Wheels

That same year, the Blue Oval introduced the Explorer ST, marketed as the most powerful Explorer ever thanks to Ford Performance squeezing 400 hp (405 PS) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 unit. With the help of a ten-speed automatic gearbox, the Explorer ST can max out at 143 mph (230 kph).Visually, the ST spec adds a great deal more contrast thanks to the black mesh grille, black liftgate applique, unique skid plate elements, body-color door handles with black inserts, quad chrome exhaust tips, and the so-called Blackout Treatment for the headlights and taillights. It doesn’t look as elegant as the flagship Platinum spec model, but it does look a little more rugged.Now, we rather like this Star White ($595 option) example we just found wearing a set of custom wheels by Vossen. The red-painted calipers also give it away as having either the ST High-Performance package or the ST Street Pack, both of which add 21-inch wheels to go with better brakes and the previously mentioned calipers.Of course, there are no 21-inch wheels on this car, but rather a set of 22-inch Vossen HF-5 Satin Black Hybrid Forged Series rims, featuring a multi-spoke design. They blend in really well as a high-contrast item, matching most of the exterior trim.If you like what you see and want a brand new 2021 Ford Explorer ST for yourself, it will cost you upwards of $52,830. Add the Star White colorway, the ST Street Pack, twin-panel moonroof, and the roof-rack side rails with Satin Black end caps, and you’ll be paying just under $57,000.