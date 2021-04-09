NASA Plans to Make a Show of the First-Ever Helicopter Flight on Mars

5 Kim Kardashian’s New Custom Cadillac Escalade Is a Silver Vision of Luxury

4 The MINIs of the 2003 Italian Job Movie Were the World’s First Electric MINIs

2 Iconic 1960 Chevrolet Corvette Race Car Was Lost for Decades, Is for Sale

More on this:

Ford Explorer Interceptor in Hot Pink Will Make One Tough Barbie Very Happy

Paris Hilton, where you at? If you’re a Barbie-type looking to channel your inner badass or a dude whose masculinity and fine taste are not threatened by colors, such as hot pink, here’s an interesting proposition. 8 photos



This custom vehicle is listed in the Houston 2021 lot that will be selling at Mecum starting April 8 and ending April 10, but there’s no word on when exactly it will be going under the hammer. It is a 2013 model powered by a 3.7-liter V6 engine mated to an automatic transmission, decked in custom hot pink, and rocking custom 20-inch wheels.



The listing doesn’t go deep into the details, but here’s the biggest takeaway: it’s an Interceptor. And it’s pink.



Photos show the vehicle still has the A-pillar spotlight and the bumper-mounted push bar, which has also been



The interior matches the insanely pink exterior: you get a two-tone white-and-pink cabin with white seats with pink piping, pink carpets, pink door inserts, and a pink floor in the cargo area. The dashboard and the steering wheel are disappointingly not pink. Somebody phoned it in.



There’s no word of history or mileage in the ad, but the estimate for how much it could fetch is $15,000 and $20,000. Oh, and it’s listed as no reserve, which means anyone could get this pink monstrosity SUV as long as they placed a bid. A 2013 Ford Explorer in a custom hot pink paint job with matching interior is about to hit the auction block with Mecum . If that’s not enough of a sweet deal, this Explorer is visibly an Interceptor, which probably means it’s an old cop car. How about that for an expected change?This custom vehicle is listed in the Houston 2021 lot that will be selling at Mecum starting April 8 and ending April 10, but there’s no word on when exactly it will be going under the hammer. It is a 2013 model powered by a 3.7-liter V6 engine mated to an automatic transmission, decked in custom hot pink, and rocking custom 20-inch wheels.The listing doesn’t go deep into the details, but here’s the biggest takeaway: it’s an Interceptor. And it’s pink.Photos show the vehicle still has the A-pillar spotlight and the bumper-mounted push bar, which has also been covered in hot pink . A hot pink push bar, did you ever imagine reading that phrase? The Interceptor rear badge is another hint that this was once a police cruiser.The interior matches the insanely pink exterior: you get a two-tone white-and-pink cabin with white seats with pink piping, pink carpets, pink door inserts, and a pink floor in the cargo area. The dashboard and the steering wheel are disappointinglypink. Somebody phoned it in.There’s no word of history or mileage in the ad, but the estimate for how much it could fetch is $15,000 and $20,000. Oh, and it’s listed as no reserve, which means anyone could get this pinkas long as they placed a bid.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.