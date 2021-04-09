autoevolution
Ford Explorer Interceptor in Hot Pink Will Make One Tough Barbie Very Happy

9 Apr 2021, 7:26 UTC ·
Paris Hilton, where you at? If you’re a Barbie-type looking to channel your inner badass or a dude whose masculinity and fine taste are not threatened by colors, such as hot pink, here’s an interesting proposition.
A 2013 Ford Explorer in a custom hot pink paint job with matching interior is about to hit the auction block with Mecum. If that’s not enough of a sweet deal, this Explorer is visibly an Interceptor, which probably means it’s an old cop car. How about that for an expected change?

This custom vehicle is listed in the Houston 2021 lot that will be selling at Mecum starting April 8 and ending April 10, but there’s no word on when exactly it will be going under the hammer. It is a 2013 model powered by a 3.7-liter V6 engine mated to an automatic transmission, decked in custom hot pink, and rocking custom 20-inch wheels.

The listing doesn’t go deep into the details, but here’s the biggest takeaway: it’s an Interceptor. And it’s pink.

Photos show the vehicle still has the A-pillar spotlight and the bumper-mounted push bar, which has also been covered in hot pink. A hot pink push bar, did you ever imagine reading that phrase? The Interceptor rear badge is another hint that this was once a police cruiser.

The interior matches the insanely pink exterior: you get a two-tone white-and-pink cabin with white seats with pink piping, pink carpets, pink door inserts, and a pink floor in the cargo area. The dashboard and the steering wheel are disappointingly not pink. Somebody phoned it in.

There’s no word of history or mileage in the ad, but the estimate for how much it could fetch is $15,000 and $20,000. Oh, and it’s listed as no reserve, which means anyone could get this pink monstrosity SUV as long as they placed a bid.

