Bentley Is Reaching for the Sky With 749-Foot Luxury Tower in Florida

Bentley Motors partners with Dezer Development, a real estate developer from Florida, to develop its first luxury residential tower, named Bentley Residences. 1 photo



The firm has created over the years more than $10 billion worth of residential real estate properties. Sieger Suarez Architects have also designed mixed-use complexes like the Trump International Resort and Towers, and the Murano Grande and Icon on Miami Beach.



The Bentley residential tower will stand at 749 feet (228 meters) high and have over 60 stories, hosting more than 200 apartments. It is expected that



The building will be offering a host of luxury features and facilities, ranging from private pools and outdoor showers to spas to restaurants and cabanas. Multi-car garages will be included for each residence, along with a car elevator, and that comes as no surprise.



Thanks to the building's cylindrical shape, the apartments will face the ocean and the bayside. The property will be built following Florida Green Building Council certifications, in the hope of bringing the impact on the environment to a minimum.



“The modern and progressive brand identity of Bentley Residences is at work in both the tower’s interior and exterior spaces, rooted in authenticity, sustainability, and innovation. We’ve partnered with Dezer to create a living experience that expresses the very philosophy of the Bentley brand and stays true to our vision of inspiring extraordinary journeys,” stated Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley Motors.



