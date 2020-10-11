Pinkest Aston Martin DB 11 Would Make Paris Hilton Proud

That’s one way to stand out. Many car owners customize their rides out of a mixed desire to get their ideal car and extra attention from everyone else, and this is definitely the case here.
We’re all human and we all feel the need of validation from others, so no judgment here for those who try to get it through their custom rides. This one Canadian is clearly not afraid to stand out, even if it means what many consider ruining an absolutely classy and sophisticated Aston Martin DB 11.
Aston Martin stands for exclusivity, British tradition, and a certain level of elegance that presumably comes with accumulation of wealth, because these are not cheap cars. The DB 11 is in itself the kind of car that stands out even if you don’t invest further into custom work, as one would expect from a $200,000+ vehicle.
But this particular DB 11 is all the more special. Spotted somewhere on the streets of Vancouver, Canada (based on comments from locals) and posted to reddit, to the dedicated forum of terrible car mods, it wears a bold pink wrap of the kind that would make Paris Hilton proud. The 39-year-old socialite, despite her age and insistence that her “dumb blonde” image is just a persona, is still very much into Barbie-like things, including rainbow-themed BMW M8 droptops and holographic BMW i8 Roadsters, and other similar Barbie rides.
Whoever the owner of this DB 11 is (many assume it’s a woman, because the car is pink) took the customization into genuine Paris Hilton territory by adding matching wheels with heart-shaped spokes. However, it’s this particular detail that takes the DB 11 into tacky territory, too – again, according to popular opinion. The wheels are in a different shade of pink and, as such, don’t match and look cheaper, almost like an afterthought. Black would have been a better choice, if the same pink wasn’t available for them.
That said, this isn’t the first time that a pink Aston Martin makes headlines and leads to heated debates between car enthusiasts online. In late 2018 – early 2019, a collector from Japan came to international media attention with his pink Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, which he had Aston Martin paint for him in bespoke “Kenchan Pink,” a shade of pink named after him.
