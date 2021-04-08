This 2001 Toyota Tacoma Pickup Thinks It’s a 1987 BMW 325i Up Front

Swapping the face of a car onto another isn’t exactly hard work. Fire up Photoshop, select the area of interest, press control and the V button, touch up the rough parts, and you’re done. This fellow, however, is a real mashup that combines a 2000s workhorse and a 1980s sports sedan.
Students from the CTEC Shelby County Career Tech Educational Center saw the potential of creating something different from the canvas they were offered, namely two out-of-commission vehicles. To be displayed at the 2021 Alabama Auto Show from April 15th to 18th at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, this pickup features the oily stuff of an old Tacoma.
The 2001 model was offered with a choice of two four-cylinder engines and a hearty V6, a five-speed manual, and a four-speed automatic transmission. At most, the first-gen Tacoma develops 190 horsepower and 220 pound-feet (298 Nm) of torque. Add a TRD-branded supercharger on top, and you’re looking at 254 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) of torque.
As for the E30-generation sedan, the 325i takes its mojo from a straight-six engine that BMW calls the M20. From 2.5 liters of displacement, this mill produces 168 horsepower and 164 pound-feet (222 Nm) completely stock. Those figures aren’t exactly impressive by modern standards, but then again, BMWs from back then were much, much lighter than current models.
The second-gen 3 Series tips the scales at 1,080 kilograms (2,381 pounds) in the most Spartan configuration, which is a few kilos off the Mazda MX-5 Miata with the 1.5-liter engine. The G20 in 320i guise with the eight-speed automatic, by comparison, weighs more than 1,500 kilos (3,307 pounds).
On that note, it’s worth highlighting that BMW made a few one-off pickups of its own, including a selection of M3-based utes. Another memorable creation is the X7-based double cab from two years ago, a unibody truck that is capable of carrying a motorcycle in the bed with the tailgate open.
The 2001 model was offered with a choice of two four-cylinder engines and a hearty V6, a five-speed manual, and a four-speed automatic transmission. At most, the first-gen Tacoma develops 190 horsepower and 220 pound-feet (298 Nm) of torque. Add a TRD-branded supercharger on top, and you’re looking at 254 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) of torque.
As for the E30-generation sedan, the 325i takes its mojo from a straight-six engine that BMW calls the M20. From 2.5 liters of displacement, this mill produces 168 horsepower and 164 pound-feet (222 Nm) completely stock. Those figures aren’t exactly impressive by modern standards, but then again, BMWs from back then were much, much lighter than current models.
The second-gen 3 Series tips the scales at 1,080 kilograms (2,381 pounds) in the most Spartan configuration, which is a few kilos off the Mazda MX-5 Miata with the 1.5-liter engine. The G20 in 320i guise with the eight-speed automatic, by comparison, weighs more than 1,500 kilos (3,307 pounds).
On that note, it’s worth highlighting that BMW made a few one-off pickups of its own, including a selection of M3-based utes. Another memorable creation is the X7-based double cab from two years ago, a unibody truck that is capable of carrying a motorcycle in the bed with the tailgate open.
What a project! Students from CTEC Shelby County Career Tech Educational Center looked at two out-of-commission vehicles...Posted by Alabama Auto Show on Tuesday, April 6, 2021