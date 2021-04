This 2001 Toyota Tacoma Pickup Thinks It’s a 1987 BMW 325i Up Front

What a project! Students from CTEC Shelby County Career Tech Educational Center looked at two out-of-commission vehicles... Posted by Alabama Auto Show on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Students from the CTEC Shelby County Career Tech Educational Center saw the potential of creating something different from the canvas they were offered, namely two out-of-commission vehicles. To be displayed at the 2021 Alabama Auto Show from April 15th to 18th at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, this pickup features the oily stuff of an old Tacoma The 2001 model was offered with a choice of two four-cylinder engines and a hearty V6, a five-speed manual, and a four-speed automatic transmission. At most, the first-gen Tacoma develops 190 horsepower and 220 pound-feet (298 Nm) of torque. Add a TRD-branded supercharger on top, and you’re looking at 254 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) of torque.As for the E30-generation sedan, the 325i takes its mojo from a straight-six engine that BMW calls the M20. From 2.5 liters of displacement, this mill produces 168 horsepower and 164 pound-feet (222 Nm) completely stock. Those figures aren’t exactly impressive by modern standards, but then again, BMWs from back then were much, much lighter than current models.The second-gen 3 Series tips the scales at 1,080 kilograms (2,381 pounds) in the most Spartan configuration, which is a few kilos off the Mazda MX-5 Miata with the 1.5-liter engine. The G20 in 320i guise with the eight-speed automatic, by comparison, weighs more than 1,500 kilos (3,307 pounds).On that note, it’s worth highlighting that BMW made a few one-off pickups of its own, including a selection of M3-based utes . Another memorable creation is the X7-based double cab from two years ago, a unibody truck that is capable of carrying a motorcycle in the bed with the tailgate open.