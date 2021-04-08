2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD Gets 244-Mile Estimate from the EPA

More on this:

1 Motorhead Discovers EVs (Tesla) and His Excited Bewilderment Is Hilarious

2 Tesla Model 3 Smashes Into an Overpass, Authorities Aren't Blaming the Software

3 Tim Cook on Apple’s Car Making Plans: An Autonomous Car Is a Robot

4 New Mach-E Owners Are Drawing the Ire of Tesla Fanboys Over Positive Reviews

5 Tesla Model Y Dual Motor Gets Track Tested, Feels More Fun Than a Mustang Mach-E