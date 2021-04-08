2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD Gets 244-Mile Estimate from the EPA

Introduced with great pomp and circumstance in January at $41,990, the Model Y Standard Range RWD was pulled from the online configurator in February. Contrary to certain reports and some forum posts, purchasing an MY SR through direct contact with Tesla, Inc. is not possible.
The EPA took a mind-boggling three months to confirm the estimated driving range, which is a bit uncanny considering that you can’t buy an MY SR right now. As the automaker said at the beginning of the year, the base specification is good for 244 miles (392.6 kilometers) of range on the combined driving cycle. Highway driving is quoted at 222.1 miles (357.4 kilometers) while urban driving is listed at 261.5 miles (420.8 kilometers).
The agency further highlights the combined energy consumption at 129 MPGe, which puts the Standard Range RWD ahead of the Long Range twins. More specifically, the Long Range AWD manages 125 MPGe while the Performance AWD can’t do better than 111 miles per gallon equivalent.
In any case, the Palo Alto-based manufacturer offers two variants for the time being. Both of them feature the dual-motor setup, which provides a little more straight-line performance and surefootedness in bad weather. Priced from $49,990 excluding savings, the Long Range is the one to have.
Priced from $60,990 at the time of writing, the Performance improves the acceleration from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) from 4.8 to 3.5 seconds and top speed from 135 to 155 mph (217.2 and 249.4 kph). As for total driving range, 303 instead of 326 miles (487.6 and 524.6 kilometers) will have to make do.
Both variants can be upgraded with a Class II two bar capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds (1,587.5 kilograms) for $1,000. As for the $3,000 seven-seat upgrade, only the Long Range can be optioned with it. Going forward, the Model Y will get a new structural battery comprising of new 4680 cells.
By structural battery, Tesla refers to a bonded structure with the cells that provides shear transfer between the upper and lower face sheets. This eliminates many center body parts and provides better torsional rigidity.
