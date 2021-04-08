NASA Plans to Make a Show of the First-Ever Helicopter Flight on Mars

4 How Fox’s Live Valve Evolved From a Failed Project to a Game-Changing Technology

3 Is the 2021 Honda Ridgeline a Proper Truck Now? Andre From TFL Checks It Out

More on this:

Honda CB750K “Dark Brownie” Is the Mechanical Beauty You’ve Been Dreaming About

An ‘83 MY Honda CB750 is no damn toy. However, a Slovenian enterprise took everything to the next level. 17 photos



Honda's mechanical samurai is put in motion by a fierce DOHC inline-four engine that packs sixteen valves and a displacement of 748cc. The air-cooled behemoth will gladly produce as much as 77 hp at 9,000 rpm, along with 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of torque at 7,000 revs. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with distributing the mill’s oomph to the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 125 mph (200 kph).



Right, now that we’ve covered the donor’s original specs, we’ll proceed with a quick analysis of 7Seven’s one-off superstar. The team kicked things off by enveloping the frame and wheels in a stealthy layer of black paintwork. On the other hand, the gas tank received a two-tone color scheme that consists of matte black and metallic brown.



The standard headlight has been discarded to make way for a custom alternative, while the machine’s rear end was honored with a tiny aftermarket taillight. Furthermore, the hoops were enveloped in a pair of Firestone ANS tires that’ll bring about ample grip on the tarmac. At the front, you will find a fresh speedometer adorning the cockpit and a motocross-style Renthal handlebar replacing the factory item.



Slovenia’s specialists discarded CB750K’s saddle in favor of their own quilted leather counterpart. After treating its 748cc inline-four brute to a comprehensive overhaul, the team installed K&N pod filters and a state-of-the-art Dynojet kit, which will unlock some additional ponies. In terms of handling upgrades, the beast’s twin shock absorbers have been thoroughly rebuilt from top to bottom. Lastly, 7Seven named their unique showstopper “ When you think about blooming custom motorcycle scenes, the European nation of Slovenia may not be the first place that comes to mind. Nonetheless, that’s precisely where this tastefully modified 1983 Honda CB750K was bred, and the masterminds behind it all are none other than Ljubljana’s 7Seven Customs. Before we dive in, let’s remind ourselves about the stock bike’s main powertrain characteristics, shall we?Honda's mechanical samurai is put in motion by a fierceinline-four engine that packs sixteen valves and a displacement of 748cc. The air-cooled behemoth will gladly produce as much as 77 hp at 9,000 rpm, along with 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of torque at 7,000 revs. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with distributing the mill’s oomph to the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 125 mph (200 kph).Right, now that we’ve covered the donor’s original specs, we’ll proceed with a quick analysis of 7Seven’s one-off superstar. The team kicked things off by enveloping the frame and wheels in a stealthy layer of black paintwork. On the other hand, the gas tank received a two-tone color scheme that consists of matte black and metallic brown.The standard headlight has been discarded to make way for a custom alternative, while the machine’s rear end was honored with a tiny aftermarket taillight. Furthermore, the hoops were enveloped in a pair of Firestone ANS tires that’ll bring about ample grip on the tarmac. At the front, you will find a fresh speedometer adorning the cockpit and a motocross-style Renthal handlebar replacing the factory item.Slovenia’s specialists discarded CB750K’s saddle in favor of their own quilted leather counterpart. After treating its 748cc inline-four brute to a comprehensive overhaul, the team installed K&N pod filters and a state-of-the-art Dynojet kit, which will unlock some additional ponies. In terms of handling upgrades, the beast’s twin shock absorbers have been thoroughly rebuilt from top to bottom. Lastly, 7Seven named their unique showstopper “ Dark Brownie .”