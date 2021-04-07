Motorhead Discovers EVs (Tesla) and His Excited Bewilderment Is Hilarious

Ask most people and they'll say electric vehicles have been around for a few years already. Some will even say a decade and even fewer will give you the correct answer, which is over a century.
People realized long ago that electric motors and vehicles go together very well, but they lacked the battery technology to make EVs viable (considering this wasn't that long after the light bulb was invented, it shouldn't come as a shock). If only you could put a wire above the vehicle and charge it that way... And that, kids, is how electric railroad transport was born.
It's no secret that EVs are going through a heavy resurgence at the moment, and the main cause behind it is an American brand called "Tesla Motors". The company has been around since 2003, but people didn't really start to talk about it until the release of its first model in 2005, the Lotus Elise-based Roadster.
Five years later, it launched the Model S, and based on its success, three models followed - the X, the 3, and the Y - with two more set to join them shortly (the Cybertruck and the Roadster II) and a few others in the pipeline as well (Semi, $25,000 entry-model). All this, as well as the Model S' antics at the drag strip, are common knowledge to pretty much anyone with the slightest interest in cars. Or so you'd think.
Some car enthusiasts have actively kept themselves away from EVs, taking what you could call an ostrich approach: if you don't acknowledge something, it can't hurt you because, to you at least, it doesn't exist. Now, though, the noise around EVs has gotten so loud that you can't possibly pretend they're not there, which is how we get videos such as this one.
Take a quick glance at RacerX's previous videos and you'll be hard-pressed to find one that doesn't feature a muscle/pony car. There's obviously nothing wrong with that, but coupled with the content of this clip, it does go to show you people tend to live in bubbles (just like hardcore Tesla fans do) and how rarely these bubbles overlap.
So, if you wanted to see a car guy discover a ten-year-old Tesla Model S (not that P100, we know, but the interior is largely the same as the original's) and talk about it as if it's some sort of spaceship, go right ahead and click play. You'll hear plenty of nuggets such as "that signature T on the steering wheel" (it's called a logo) and "space age-looking handles" describing the curved handles on the door panel. It'll all make you wish he discovered the farting easter egg - that would have surely cracked him up.
It's no secret that EVs are going through a heavy resurgence at the moment, and the main cause behind it is an American brand called "Tesla Motors". The company has been around since 2003, but people didn't really start to talk about it until the release of its first model in 2005, the Lotus Elise-based Roadster.
Five years later, it launched the Model S, and based on its success, three models followed - the X, the 3, and the Y - with two more set to join them shortly (the Cybertruck and the Roadster II) and a few others in the pipeline as well (Semi, $25,000 entry-model). All this, as well as the Model S' antics at the drag strip, are common knowledge to pretty much anyone with the slightest interest in cars. Or so you'd think.
Some car enthusiasts have actively kept themselves away from EVs, taking what you could call an ostrich approach: if you don't acknowledge something, it can't hurt you because, to you at least, it doesn't exist. Now, though, the noise around EVs has gotten so loud that you can't possibly pretend they're not there, which is how we get videos such as this one.
Take a quick glance at RacerX's previous videos and you'll be hard-pressed to find one that doesn't feature a muscle/pony car. There's obviously nothing wrong with that, but coupled with the content of this clip, it does go to show you people tend to live in bubbles (just like hardcore Tesla fans do) and how rarely these bubbles overlap.
So, if you wanted to see a car guy discover a ten-year-old Tesla Model S (not that P100, we know, but the interior is largely the same as the original's) and talk about it as if it's some sort of spaceship, go right ahead and click play. You'll hear plenty of nuggets such as "that signature T on the steering wheel" (it's called a logo) and "space age-looking handles" describing the curved handles on the door panel. It'll all make you wish he discovered the farting easter egg - that would have surely cracked him up.