2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch Blends Rugged Luxury With Texas Spirit

Introduced for the 2001 model year with the F-150 SuperCrew, the King Ranch trim level is now available for the Explorer mid-size utility vehicle. Priced from $52,350 for rear-wheel drive or $54,350 for the all-wheel-drive option, the luxed-up SUV will arrive at dealers this spring. 23 photos



The King Ranch logo insert on the Mesa Del Rio leather armrest opens the list of goodies. Augmented with perforated surfaces, the mahogany-colored upholstery is also present on the front and second-row seats. Premium touches further include leather on the door cards, leather on the dashboard, Sapele wood garnish, and Norias stitching on the four-spoke steering wheel.



King Ranch trim buyers can spruce up the Explorer with the Premium Technology Package, which adds multi-contour seats with active motion massaging. Other highlights include the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with swipe and pinch-to-zoom capabilities and a B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen with 14 speakers that will please the audiophile in you.



As far as the exterior is concerned, the Blue Oval decks out the Explorer King Rang with Stone Gray for the front grille, 20-inch aluminum wheels with



As you would expect from a mid-size SUV that costs more than $50k, the Ford Motor Company offers the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 with 365 horsepower on tap. The 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) torque rating is enough for a towing capacity of 5,600 pounds (2,540 kilograms) with the Class III Trailer Tow Package, which is understandably standard on the King Ranch.



Like every other variant in the lineup, the King Ranch is manufactured at the Chicago, Illinois plant. The 5,810 employees working there are also responsible for the Lincoln Aviator and Ford Police Interceptor Utility.



