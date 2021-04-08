MTM-Tuned Audi RS Q8 Looks Even Better on 23-Inch Vossen HF-7 Wheels

Whenever the guys at Vossen publish a new video, you know what you're in for: a beautifully shot and edited clip with a gorgeous performance car sporting one of the company's many stunning wheel designs. Add the relaxing background music, and it's almost like therapy. It sure provides a nice change of pace from the usual drag racing clips.
It doesn't even need to be a new design—the simple fact we see it together with a specific model is enough to provide all the novelty one might need. In this case, we're looking at a set of Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-7 mounted on Audi's wonderful RS Q8 sporty SUV.
It's not often you can say that, but we genuinely feel the RS Q8 is the best design out of all the models based on the same platform, and those include the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and, more importantly, the Lamborghini Urus. With that big gaping black mouth, the RS Q8 looks like a whale shark; however, not the kind that filters water for plankton, but a new species undiscovered so far related to the Megalodon that could eat Jaws for breakfast.
It isn't just any ordinary RS Q8 either. It's been tuned by MTM USA and, presumably to make the HF-7s stand out even more, had its suspension lowered. If you ask us, considering we're talking about 23-inch wheels with 285/35 tires, that was a bit overkill, but we're not the ones trying to sell these rims, so we might not be as invested in the clip's ability to turn viewers into clients as Vossen Wheels is.
However, if you want the HF-7 model, you better have a big vehicle to fit the wheels on because they only come in one other size, and that's a 22-inch. They can be had in two standard finishes or four custom ones, and the starting price for one piece is $799. That's a lot of money for one wheel, but then again, you do get a lot of wheel for your money.
