Novitec’s Refined McLaren 765LT Prides Itself With 844 HP, Rolls on Vossen Shoes

One thing’s for sure; when it comes down to making some of the world’s most revered supercars even better, the specialists over at Novitec aren’t joking around. In fact, this tuner doesn’t exactly need any sort of introduction, having climbed to the very pinnacle of Germany’s aftermarket food chain over the years. Sure enough, we absolutely dig their four-wheeled works of art and I’ll bet my bottom dollar that you feel the same!
In the past, the autoevolution pages have been adorned by a few of the juiciest exploits born under Novitec’s roof, including a vicious body kit for Lamborghini’s beloved Huracan EVO and a 2021 Ferrari 812 GTS with no less than 829 untamed horses on tap. To be fair, it goes without saying these sexy things do a wonderful job at demonstrating the crew’s incredible abilities.
I’ll tell you what, let’s have another look at what these auto architects managed to make of McLaren’s 765LT. Before we proceed with a thorough analysis of their achievements, we’ll take a second to remind ourselves about the standard vehicle’s main specs and features. In this fashion, you’ll get a clear idea as to how far this project has come.
Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the longtail coupe to reach a humungous top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). Although these figures will be more than enough to satisfy most, Novitec’s experts saw a great deal of hidden potential that begged to be unleashed. Let’s see what they have to bring to the table, shall we?
The tastiest upgrades are to be found in the powertrain department, which is where we’ll begin our analysis of this graceful undertaking. Stetten’s aftermarket doctors are offering three different tuning stages, the most powerful of which will dial the twin-turbo V8’s output figures all the way up to 844 wicked ponies and 662 pound-feet (898 Nm) of crushing twist at optimal rpm.
A state-of-the-art Iconel exhaust system from Novitec’s very own catalogue will bring about a sweet soundtrack to go with your ride. The German tuner teamed up with the pros over at Vossen to fabricate that gorgeous set of MC3 forged wheels. The new shoes are available in 72 different colors with polished or brushed finishes, boasting a diameter of 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear.
Suspension duties are handled by top-grade lowering springs that’ll bring McLaren’s couple 20 mm (0.8 inches) closer to ground level. To top it all off, the company installed a comprehensive carbon fiber body kit, consisting of a fresh trunk lid and hood, as well as carbon headlight inserts, rocker panels and air inlets.
The enterprise hasn’t revealed any details on pricing at the time of this publication, but we’ll remind you that a stock 765LT is priced at an eye-watering $299,000. As such, it’s quite safe to assume that Novitec’s price tag will make you weak at the knees!
